First, a bit of history: New Mexico Republicans controlled the governor’s mansion for 20 of the last 33 years, including most recently Gov. Susana Martinez from 2011-19. Given that inconvenient truth, I couldn’t help but be surprised at the “Fair Deal” agenda, unveiled by the party last month during a virtual news conference and recent rhetoric in the state GOP’s “Respect New Mexico” campaign.
The “Fair Deal” title, lifted from a set of policy proposals from Democratic President Harry Truman, presupposes that New Mexico needs more conservative legislative champions in the state house.
It is also a bout of convenient amnesia. This is convenient branding wizardry at odds with the facts. This is a party acting as if it has been out of power for decades instead of acknowledging that New Mexicans simply got tired of the austerity style politics that pushed the state to the brink of collapse until voters demanded a change of pace.
Let us recap.
It would be an understatement to say Martinez was hostile to public education. Under her administration, New Mexico dropped six places on per-pupil spending, from 32 to 38. Our education system was so underfunded that it led to Yazzie/Martinez v. New Mexico, a lawsuit that declared our education system unconstitutional. Yazzie/Martinez was not just about dollars and cents; it was about lives. Our children were in schools without enough qualified teachers, counselors, tutors, social workers, computers and more.
When New Mexico Republicans weren’t failing the children, they were hard at work failing the families responsible for caring for those children outside of school hours. Under New Mexico GOP leadership, our state had what economists call a “lost decade.” Wages failed to keep up with inflation, poverty skyrocketed and more New Mexicans were getting by with the assistance of food stamps than at any time since the dawn of 2007’s Great Recession.
It’s also impossible to overlook that at a time when a global pandemic and protests in response to police violence dominate headlines, New Mexico Republicans voted against protecting residents with preexisting conditions and against public safety reform.
Past performance is an indicator of what people will do in the future. The reality is simple: Nobody got a fair deal under GOP leadership. Children and families got a raw deal. On the flip side, corporate interests got the deal of a lifetime. Republican super PACs flourished, and our oil and gas industry saw record profits — some of which, under new Democratic leadership, are being used to make our state what it should’ve been long ago.
And if all that weren’t enough, New Mexico Republicans are depending on a President Donald Trump win to power their faux fair deal to wrest back control of the state Legislature. A state committed to equity and fairness can never get its footing on the back of a man who failed to denounce white supremacy on the global stage.
Republicans would have you believe the word “progressive” is dirty. That an agenda that prioritizes public education and looks out for communities that the state has historically left behind is somehow unfair. To buy into that is to believe that up is down and to ignore what actually happened under Republican rule.
We want no part of that — and neither should anyone else.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.