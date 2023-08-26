Classes have begun for the fall semester at New Mexico State University at our main campus in Las Cruces, at our community colleges around the state and for students attending our NMSU Global Campus.

I’m delighted to report that while we are still a few days away from our official census date, it appears we will see a second consecutive year of strong enrollment gains. These increases are thanks to the hard work of many of our university employees. These increases are also thanks to the state’s Opportunity Scholarship, championed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and funded by the New Mexico Legislature.

As a land-grant university, our mission is to provide education, research, and extension and outreach services to the people of New Mexico. I want to recognize our world-class faculty and staff for their efforts on each of these fronts. In support of providing education to our students, NMSU faculty members deliver the academic rigor our students need to be competitive in their careers after graduation. They also provide the compassion and support students need to succeed while earning their degrees. Faculty and support staff at NMSU are also responsible for research and outreach activities, and work each day to advance knowledge and to take that knowledge and other resources to the people of New Mexico to help in bettering their lives.

Jay Gogue is interim president for New Mexico State University.

Recommended for you