There is an ominous eminence grise that is controlling crucial aspects of our lives: the conservative Federalist Society. It has picked the five Republican justices of the Supreme Court. Supposedly, the society has advocated “strictly interpreting the Constitution according to … its original meaning.”
This is the stuff that Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Justice Antonin Scalia have been peddling for decades. Thomas is now the leading advocate of this “originalism.” He has been joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who also advocates “originalism.” But it’s all nonsense, even if the mainstream press takes that “originalist” stuff seriously.
Just where does it say in the original Constitution that corporations (not even mentioned there) are persons with the rights of individuals? In fact, the framers distrusted corporations, especially those like the East India Co., whose tea they threw into Boston harbor. Just where does it say that money is speech? That’s a rightist 20th-century judicial invention. It’s clear the authors of the Second Amendment meant to provide arms to individuals, but only as members of militias — which the “originalists” ignored.
As for abortion rights, we can assume the framers took them for granted, since it was legal in the 18th century. They certainly didn’t challenge that. And then, where does it specify in the Constitution that federal courts have the power of judicial review over the acts of the executive and legislative branches? That resulted from an 1803 Supreme Court decision (Marbury v. Madison) and was nowhere to be found in the original Constitution.
The framers assigned to Congress the exclusive right to make war. When did the “originalists” ever object to the president usurping that right? The United Nations charter, like all treaties, “shall be the supreme law of the land” (Art. VI). Hence it must be enforced like all our laws. Yet when did the “originalists” ever oppose our frequent interventions abroad, regardless of how they repeatedly violated the U.N. charter?
What the “originalists” defend is not the original Constitution but whatever cripples labor unions, empowers the wealthy, abolishes universal suffrage through voter suppression and gerrymandering, and whittles down women’s practical abortion rights. Far from being “originalists," the conservative justices are merely the judicial arm of the Republican Party — which brings up the question, why do the “respectable” media sources keep taking at face value the fraudulent “originalist” claims.
Is it for the same reason those media organizations ignore the nature of our foreign policy, which, far from our proclaimed love of democracy, crushes democracies abroad — directly, as in Iran (1953), Guatemala (1954), Congo (1960), Chile (1973), Nicaragua (1980s), Haiti (2004), and indirectly in Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia, where we authorized the military overthrow of democracy. The press bears a heavy responsibility in refusing to recognize our imperialism and in advancing dangerously false labels — like “pro-life” (the people who bump off some 68,000 fellow citizens yearly by preventing extending health care); “populists” applied to rightists in violation of 2,300 years of populists being progressive or to the left; “democracy” to describe oligarchies; and, of course, “originalists” to describe anti-democratic justices, who by action if not in words, show their contempt for the Constitution.
Until the media does its duty, the fraudulent “originalists” can bask in the success of their hypocrisy.
