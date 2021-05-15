The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches: “The Eucharist is the efficacious sign and sublime cause of that communion in the divine life and that unity of the People of God by which the church is kept in being. It is the culmination both of God’s action sanctifying the world in Christ and the worship men [women] offer to Christ and through him to the father in the Holy Spirit.”
Because of the sacredness of the Eucharist, it must never be used for a political purpose. This is what is being done by some bishops and priests as they try to restrict the reception of Eucharist/Holy Communion from political leaders who oppose the church’s stance on abortion. As citizens of a democracy, they themselves have political opinions and personal preferences, as they exercise their rights to faithful citizenship and cast their own votes at election time. Might these church leaders have supported politically the former White House administration because the former president was “officially” anti-abortion?
U.S. bishops as a conference were lax in opposing many of the controversial policies (such as the separation of children from their parents) of the former White House administration, yet immediately, the archbishop of Los Angeles, upon the election President Joe Biden (who is a faithful, active and practicing Catholic) began to question the president’s ability to receive Holy Communion. The current archbishop of San Francisco has been equally aggressive against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a prominent practicing Catholic from San Francisco. He created his own public scandal with his DUI charge as he was assuming the Office of Archbishop of San Francisco. Some U.S. bishops are creating controversy and disunity by differing from Pope Francis, who sees the essential goodness in the coronavirus vaccines for the protection of one another.
All of us, including church leaders, are called to be charitable and nonjudgmental. In the Christian tradition, judgment is only reserved to Jesus, as he is fully human and divine. As a public figure, Jesus was constantly taken to task, criticized by the religious leaders of Judaism. These public leaders must have been fearful of Jesus’ kind and understanding heart. Perhaps their positions of power were threatened by Jesus’ goodness. In their constant criticism, Jesus must at times just have been so discouraged, even frustrated, with them and certainly called them hypocrites. “Remove the plank in your own eye, then you can see clearly to removed the speck in another’s eye” or, “You are like whitewashed tombs, beautiful on the outside but inside filled with dead men’s bones and every kind of filth.”
We church leaders and laity are constantly challenged to heed Jesus’ sound advice, even on difficult issues of morality and human sexuality. We all do our best using our own informed consciences to discern if our good works and lives are in communion with the Lord and one another. I trust that Pelosi and Biden are doing the same discernment of their good works being in communion with Jesus, yet they are also sworn to uphold the law of a democratic society.
