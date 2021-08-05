Readers of a certain age may recall a classic episode of the TV show I Love Lucy in which Lucy and Ethel are working in a candy factory. The two friends are standing side by side in front of a conveyor belt, tasked with wrapping the candies as they come down the line. The job is quite easy at first, but soon the candies start coming faster than the women can manage and hilarity ensues as they desperately struggle to keep up.
My version of the story is not nearly as funny. I am a mental health therapist in Santa Fe who cannot possibly keep up with the steady stream of calls from desperate people seeking outpatient psychotherapy appointments. Regular check-ins with my fellow therapists confirm it is not just my phone that is ringing off the hook. There are clearly many more individuals who need mental health services than there are professionals to provide these services.
Although the trend appears to be nationwide and can partly be attributed to the emotional stress of the pandemic, I believe that what seems to be a rapid increase in population in Santa Fe over the past 16 months also plays a role. More than half of the folks requesting appointments report they are recent transplants. In addition, it appears as though our state has yet to recover from the 2013 debacle in which the Martinez administration publicly accused 15 behavioral health providers of overbilling Medicaid to the tune of $36 million. Ultimately, the majority of providers were vindicated, but not before many of them were forced to close permanently.
It pains me every time I have to tell a potential referral that my practice is full. On more than one occasion, I have attempted to refer a new client to a colleague, only to learn said colleague had referred the client to me. It is like a game of hot potato. I cannot imagine how frustrating this situation must be for people who are seeking services.
Asking for mental health assistance is inherently daunting. To summon the courage to take this step and then run into a brick wall is more than discouraging. It is potentially damaging to people who are already in a fragile emotional or mental state. While the costs of untreated mental health problems are difficult to quantify, the effects on society are increasingly evident. And not just to behavioral health clinicians.
Levels of anxiety, depression and substance abuse are up sharply, year after year. And I can tell that many of my clients have yet to begin processing the effects of the ongoing pandemic on their mental health. The good news is we have multiple evidence-based interventions that are proven to be effective. We just need many more trained professionals to provide them.
