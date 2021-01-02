The Rose Garden soiree was much more than fine.
Sumptuous food and tall drinks were truly sublime,
And Herman Caine’s ghost sang, “Nine, nine, nine”
The day Chris Christie almost died.
Trump’s reelection seemed squarely on track
With Amy Coney Barrett, the court he would pack.
The multitudes gathered were not taken aback
The day Chris Christie almost died.
Ivanka and Jared basked in the thrill of it all;
Hope Hicks gave COVID to large and to small.
Over those assembled there fell nary a pall
The day Chris Christie almost died.
The day Chris Christie almost died
Mike Pence spoke with such heartfelt pride
Of the heartless man he stood there beside.
The dead and dying, they cast them aside.
What might have been if they’d only tried
The day Chris Christie almost died?
From the West Wing arose a rousing cheer;
A great second term surely loomed near.
Masking and distancing not once appeared
The day Chris Christie almost died.
For Governor Chris, the soiree was the worst;
When he got home, he badly needed a nurse.
Pence to Trump said, “At least it wasn’t a hearse”
The day Chris Christie almost died.
The numbers infected very soon did soar.
So many sick people rushing death’s door
With few beds remaining on ICU floors
The day Chris Christie almost died.
If there’s any lesson here to be learned,
It is that tables are not so easily turned.
Dr. Fauci’s advice was totally spurned
The day that Chris Christie almost died.
11/20
Coda:
Pfizer’s offered more doses; Trump blared, “No,”
Dealing the country another devastating blow.
Tis past time for this monster to pack up and go.
The day that Rudy Giuliani almost died.
