Our Founding Fathers established our Constitution with the premise only white men could enjoy full citizenship. Our system of laws continues to perpetuate structural racism, most specifically the 13th Amendment allowing the continuation of slavery for those incarcerated. When slavery ended, arrests of black men for petty crimes rose dramatically, allowing our nation to continue to shackle black men.
Jump forward 130 years, and President Bill Clinton renewed this effort to suppress the power of people of color with the war on drugs. A 2005 Government Accountability Office report found the 1994 crime bill deployed 88,000 additional police officers that targeted communities of color and resulted in only a modest drop in crime.
Once people are charged with a crime and incarcerated, they often lose their job when they don’t show up for work, lose their home when they can’t pay the rent, and lose custody of their children. The simple act of being arrested and held before trial is devastating and tears apart families. It’s a system that strips people of color of their power and status in the community. Unfortunately, disproportionate incarceration is only part of the problem.
New Mexico has one of the highest rates of police shootings in the country. Since 2005, more than 100 people were shot and killed by police in the Land of Enchantment. Only a small portion of those shootings make the news. Even less coverage is given to police beatings. Police violence often is unseen by the public, but criminal defense lawyers in New Mexico routinely watch videos and talk to clients who have suffered needlessly at the hands of law enforcement. We fight in court to expose and stop this abuse of power, but because of the presumption by prosecutors and the courts that police officers always act in the best interest of the community and always tell the truth, it’s an uphill battle.
It is an inescapable truth that America’s history has institutionalized racist power structures in our law enforcement, prosecution and criminal justice system beginning with the first contact, often a result of racial profiling. Have you ever heard of police responding to a call of a white jogger running through a black neighborhood? Probably not. However, a black jogger in a white neighborhood is all too often considered “suspicious” behavior cited as a legitimate reason to stop the person of color.
Because of unchecked abuse, many distrust police and run when approached by an officer. Evading a police officer is a crime that can and often does result in arrest and search of the person, even though the officer may not have had a race-neutral reason to stop them. Those brave enough to get into a car and drive while black are twice as likely to be pulled over as white drivers. Once stopped, a 2013 Justice Department study found that black and Latino drivers are more likely to be searched when pulled over. About 2 percent of white motorists were searched vs. 6 percent of black and 7 percent of Latino drivers.
Those who remain in their homes to avoid police violence are not protected from discrimination. A 2014 survey of SWAT teams found paramilitary tactics are disproportionately used against black and Latino people. The majority of raids were of suspects in low-level drug crimes. Higher arrest rates for these communities are not reflective of increased prevalence of drug use, but rather law enforcement’s focus on communities of color.
Disparities in arrests and incarceration are seen for both drug possession and low-level sales. Those selling small amounts of drugs to support their own drug addiction too often end up in prison for decades, while white defendants under similar circumstances are whisked away to drug rehabilitation. A 2016 review of 474,000 cases found that for those facing charges of drug distribution, 48 percent of whites received pleas with no jail time vs. 22 percent of blacks. This unequal enforcement ignores the universality of drug dependency.
The war on drugs and tough-on-crime policies disproportionately land people of color in prison, where slavery is legal. Nationally, the industry earns more than $1 billion a year, while paying inmates working in the facilities a few cents an hour to keep the prisons, many privately owned, profitable. Our criminal justice system is designed to produce racially disparate outcomes and perpetuate slavery, regardless of the intentions of the people who work within them.
Transparency and accountability in law enforcement are critical to a fair and just legal system. The New Mexico Criminal Defense Lawyers Association calls for required use of body camera video by law enforcement, a public statewide database of police misconduct, no habitual offender enhancements for drug possession, a permanent public defender seat on the Law Enforcement Academy board and the requirement of a racial impact statement for all criminal justice legislation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.