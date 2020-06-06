Once more, police officers have hurt, killed and humiliated black people and people of color, by use of a chokehold.
All of us, even our children, saw George Floyd’s breath cut off, live on our TVs. How can this be? Our children must be asking. All we can say in this moment and time is that apparently this is what they have been paid to do.
Why the chokehold? The author, Paul Butler, of the acclaimed Chokehold: Policing Black Men, writes on how the system treats African Americans with contempt: “If police patrolled white areas as they do poor black neighborhoods, there would be a revolution.”
Hillary Clinton once asked a room full of white people to imagine how they would feel if police and judges treated them the way African Americans are? This is called empathy, which means “the ability to understand and share the feelings of others; connecting with another person’s pain and trying to understand how that person might be feeling.”
It’s a great question that needs to be asked over and over again. We can no longer be silent about the injustice to black people in this country; to continue to be silent is to be complicit.
Continued incidents of racism in black communities across the country cause feelings of voicelessness and helplessness. The frustration of so many is understandable. Regarding the protesters, Minneapolis basketball coach Peter Olefaso said: “They are not thugs (as described by the president) — 95 percent of them were there for the right reason and 5 percent were looters who took advantage of the situation.”
Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck was a form of chokehold. What is a chokehold? It is a maneuver in which a person’s neck is gripped in a way that restrains breathing. A person left in a chokehold for more than a few seconds can die — yet we know the officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck in a modified chokehold for almost 9 minutes. This was so crass, so cruel.
Any human being will suffer distress when pressure is put on the carotid arteries. Former Los Angeles police Chief Daryl Gates once suggested that the anatomy of African Americans makes them especially susceptible to serious injury from chokeholds, because their arteries do not open as fast as arteries do on “normal people.” What a racist statement.
While many police departments in the U.S. have banned chokeholds, this does not stop some officers from using them when they perceive a threat. How could Floyd have been a threat lying face down in handcuffs with a knee on his neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds?
Where do we go from here? We have got to deal with the fact that America has a justice system that does not work for everybody. We have got to come together to talk about what we are going to do, how we are going to do it and, as African Americans, we must decide how we will protect ourselves.
As Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez writes: “We will not heal as a nation though silence — but through justice, though progress, through activism and action.”
All America, Perez writes, must claim and know that “so long as black men and women cannot breathe, we cannot rest.”
We agree. The time is now. These attacks and egregious actions have been used to invoke fear and disunity. That needs to stop. As Tim Keller, mayor of Albuquerque says: “We must stand up against divisive rhetoric.”
This work starts with each one of us. We must stand together to have a peaceful, just and equitable world.
