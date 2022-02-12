As the legislative session enters its final week, the state Legislature has a choice to make.
On one hand is lost economic opportunity for New Mexico, standing by while emerging industries and new jobs go to other states. Standing by as electricity rates rise and risks to our electric reliability increase. On the other hand is decarbonization of our power supply, economic growth, new jobs, and affordable and reliable electricity. The choice is clear.
House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Patty Lundstrom, D-Gallup, sets in place a framework for a clean hydrogen economy in New Mexico, creating new opportunities for our state.
As we solve the problem of climate change, there are parts of the economy that are hard to electrify or otherwise decarbonize. Hydrogen provides a solution. By enabling clean hydrogen, we can make strides to decarbonize transportation and industrial manufacturing, as well as cement and fertilizer production. Clean hydrogen also gives New Mexico utilities more options. HB 228 lets utilities use hydrogen-based power generation as one more tool in the toolbox when reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
And, this legislation ensures projects must adhere to the highest environmental standards — standards that will strengthen over time in concert with existing state policies. It is important to emphasize that deep decarbonization of the electric system requires three things — renewables, short-duration energy storage and clean generation that can be dispatched to help balance supply and demand.
Without all three, reliability suffers and rates will go up. Make no mistake — clean hydrogen power is not a substitute for renewables but a necessary complement. Finally, HB 228 will drive economic growth. Unpredicted momentum is building around clean hydrogen. HB 228 can help us capture our fair share.
This is especially important in places like Cibola, San Juan and McKinley counties where a changing energy landscape has left people behind. New Mexico can provide these citizens a lifeline and place them at the forefront as we make bold strides toward our energy future. We have a choice as to whether we want to participate in that future or watch as it passes us by. HB 228 will launch New Mexico along a path of environmental improvement and economic prosperity. The choice is clear.
