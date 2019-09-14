I fell this morning. And last week, too.
Losing my sure-footedness is a telltale sign of aging. How will I keep up with my aerobic classes? I feel strong, confident and happy when I’m moving.
I tripped on my flagstone patio, cried out in pain, but there was no one to hear my plea for help. Is this how I will die?
I’m 77 years old, single and living alone. Many friends face the same conditions. No life partner to share misfortunes, clean wounds or provide comfort. It’s up to me to be careful.
Slowly and painfully, I picked myself up and limped into my house to phone my daughter. I had sprained my left ankle and shredded the skin on my right forearm from wrist to elbow. Had I not been wearing a ski jacket, I likely would have sliced my arm to the bone on the sharp edge of the unforgiving surface.
I needed a ride to urgent care. I didn’t call 911 because I knew the EMTs would take me to the hospital emergency room, where I would likely spend most of the day. When Angie arrived, she took me in her arms and assured me that she would always be here for me. Her presence was calming and allowed me to express my unknowable fear for the future. This triggered a new release of tears.
“I might die alone,” I sobbed. “Yes, Mom, you’re right. This is likely how it will be.”
Rather than feeling dismayed or shocked at her observation, I was reassured that she also understands that my future is unknowable and, at times, scary.
Angie eased me out of my pajama top and into a T-shirt, wrapped my bloodied arm in a bandana and helped me into the backseat of her car, my ankle now throbbing. We departed for the closest urgent care center where I was well taken care of.
My injuries from this fall were not life-threatening. They might be someday, but I won’t live my days thinking about it. I will miss my aerobic classes temporarily and do my best to be more mindful of where I put my feet.
Am I safe? Who knows?
Sandra Schackel is a retired history professor who moved to Santa Fe in 2010.