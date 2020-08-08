Institutional racism is a dangerous scourge that has a lethal impact on communities of color and our state. Sadly, we see House Republican leadership in our state more interested in placing blame for institutional racism at the feet of Democrats than in looking at the root causes for its existence.
Yet Republicans have held the Governor’s Office in New Mexico for nearly half of the past 100 years. As uncomfortable as this issue is for those in power to acknowledge, the self-righteous blame game doesn’t fix anything. It makes far more sense to focus our energy and ingenuity on solving our problems than in fighting over who’s at fault.
The fact is, both political parties are to blame for our nation and state’s racial inequities — from President Lyndon B. Johnson’s shelving of the Kerner Commission report to President Richard Nixon’s “Southern strategy” and President Ronald Reagan’s ramp up of the war on drugs.
In New Mexico, we can point to both parties for exacerbating income inequality by cutting taxes for the wealthy at the expense of working people of color. In 2017, the Legislature passed a bill addressing racism in the state’s hiring practices. House Republicans voted against it and then-Gov. Susana Martínez vetoed it. In the 2020 special session, we debated a similar bill, but a Senate coalition of Republicans and Democrats voted to adjourn and go home, effectively killing it. Still, both parties can also take credit for making improvements. Gov. Bill Richardson enacted the Working Families Tax Credit, and Gov. Martínez expanded Medicaid. Both policies are steps toward dismantling institutional racism.
I am glad to see the Republican Party is now openly discussing the impacts of racism on our communities. Sadly, their recent voting record shows an inflexible adherence to a status quo that upholds racist systems and harms people of color.
For example, in the 2019 legislative session, we passed several bills that advance anti-racist values.
House Bill 6 restructured our inequitable tax system. New Mexico’s tax policies fall hardest on those who earn the least while benefiting those at the top. If you earn less than $18,000 a year, you pay more than 10 percent of your income in state and local taxes. Meanwhile, if you earn more than $350,000, you pay only 6 percent. Considering that most New Mexicans in lower-income brackets are people of color, our tax system is inherently inequitable. HB 6 makes our tax system fairer by increasing the personal income tax rate for those at the top while providing tax relief for working people. House Republicans voted against this reform.
Senate Bill 437 increased the state’s minimum wage, and Senate Bill 85 ensured domestic workers also were protected. Minimum wage earners and domestic workers are not only a majority of people of color, but more often are women. House Republicans voted against both.
Lastly, the House passed House Joint Resolution 1. This bill proposed an investment of our nearly $20 billion land grant fund in New Mexico’s youngest children — 80 percent of whom are children of color — in programs proven to be transformative in improving child well-being. House Republicans? They’ve voted against this bill four separate times.
Recently, Republican Minority Whip Rep. Rod Montoya called out several high-profile Democratic leaders, including Speaker Brian Egolf and U.S. Sens. Heinrich and Udall, blaming the state’s ills on the fact they are white. I know them well and can personally attest to their long-standing commitment to dismantling racist systems by working hand in hand with us on anti-racist policies for many years. Under Egolf, the New Mexico House leads with racial equity as a core value. As a person of color and an active practitioner of anti-racism, I’m grateful for their leadership.
New Mexico’s lawmakers are working diligently toward the 2021 session, and we’ll continue to advance policies that dismantle racist structures. I sincerely hope House Republicans finally join us in building a more equitable New Mexico.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.