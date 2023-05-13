Jerry Delaney’s fine message from last month (“Who is a good guy in a nuclear world?” My View, April 9)

is piercingly correct: No one can claim to be a good guy while threatening to extinguish life as we know it on Earth. And that is what maintaining, “updating” and strengthening our arsenal of lethal weapons of mass destruction automatically does. His piece, in addition to letters from a number of writers, shows the danger of our country’s continued obsession with nuclear weapons.

Any act that creates fear in our adversaries is dangerous and accelerates the nuclear weapons arms race. That we are doing just that is proved by the spending numbers in the National Nuclear Security Administration budgets: The fiscal year 2024 request is $4 billion at Los Alamos National Laboratory alone for weapons, including two new design warheads, the W-87-1 ICBM and the sub-launched W93.

Mary Burton Risely is a longtime peace activist who divides her time between Santa Fe and the Gila River Valley.

Recommended for you