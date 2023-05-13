Jerry Delaney’s fine message from last month (“Who is a good guy in a nuclear world?” My View, April 9)
is piercingly correct: No one can claim to be a good guy while threatening to extinguish life as we know it on Earth. And that is what maintaining, “updating” and strengthening our arsenal of lethal weapons of mass destruction automatically does. His piece, in addition to letters from a number of writers, shows the danger of our country’s continued obsession with nuclear weapons.
Any act that creates fear in our adversaries is dangerous and accelerates the nuclear weapons arms race. That we are doing just that is proved by the spending numbers in the National Nuclear Security Administration budgets: The fiscal year 2024 request is $4 billion at Los Alamos National Laboratory alone for weapons, including two new design warheads, the W-87-1 ICBM and the sub-launched W93.
Expanded plutonium pit production at LANL is up 14% to $1.765 billion. Meanwhile, dismantlement is decreased by 4% to a paltry $53.7 million across the country, and the way-behind cleanup at LANL is only budgeted at $292 million. The LANL proposed “cap and cover” method leaves most of the wastes in place on the Pajarito Plateau. We know this is imprudent by the spreading groundwater plume of chromium recently in the news.
LANL likes to present itself as a top science lab, but the reality is 78.8% of its annual $5 billion budget goes to nuclear weapons research and production. “Science” as a budget category is listed at 1.5%. LANL is now the only U.S. nuclear weapons production site for plutonium pit bomb cores — our only bomb factory. More details can be found at the nukewatch.org website.
The only United States president able to constrain the cancerous growth of nuclear weapons development and production was Jimmy Carter. When he left office, LANL’s weapons work was somewhere in the 50th percentiles. All other presidents have swallowed the myth that our security depends on more and “better,” inherently offensive nukes. Our current urgent shared enemy is the climate emergency, already causing tragic loss of lives and trillions of dollars in property damage. We need to demand LANL publish the carbon cost of its nuclear weapons work.
Surely our national defense means the best interception technologies, not more lethal and penetrating bombs. And the best defense of all is negotiating total nuclear disarmament, as the U.S. promised to do long ago in the 1970 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.
Mary Burton Risely is a longtime peace activist who divides her time between Santa Fe and the Gila River Valley.