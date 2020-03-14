Yesterday, waiting to pick up my grandson, I sat down beside a young man on the bench outside Gonzales Community School. I was dressed in a skirt and tailored jacket. He wore jeans and a T-shirt with something about beer on the back.
“What’s your beer message?” I asked, pointing to his back.
He leaned forward so I could read his shirt.
“I’m drinking Corona, these days,” I said.
He looked alarmed.
“I figure it’ll inoculate me against the virus,” I said.
He laughed.
“I had a Corona last night. I feel better already,” I said.
So I was someone he could laugh with.
We traded kid information. His daughter is in kindergarten. Somehow our conversation moved to talking about my grandson going to a friend’s father’s citizenship ceremony.
“With all you have to learn to become a citizen,” I said, “that dad probably knows way more than I do about America, and about the Constitution.”
“More than I do,” the man said.
“More than Mr. Trump,” I said.
“Way more,” he said.
As he walked away with his daughter, he thanked me for talking with him.
Some years ago, I might have hesitated to approach a man whose age and style appeared so different from mine. I was fortunate to learn a great deal from my children, who spent years in Santa Fe’s public schools. And I learned more watching and helping my daughter when she ran for mayor of Santa Fe, seeing her listen to everyone, especially those whose views and experiences differed from hers. My children made me a better listener, and taught me I too could reach out.
If we want to bridge divides and to strengthen communities, we have to reach out to those who may see us as other, or whom we see as other. We need to overcome whatever keeps us from seeing that all those others are deep down like us. We have to sit on the benches where the community gathers and reach out.
