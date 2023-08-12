I watched Oppenheimer recently in Los Alamos. The experience will stay with me for some time. The director did a masterful job depicting the war years of World War II on our local home front, the race to build the bomb, the anti-red McCarthy era, finally leaving us smack dab in the middle of the Cold War, a period that feels very familiar in today’s political climate.

Speaking with other audience members post viewing, I heard a sense of fatalism expressed about humanity’s ability to confront and control the existential threat to our planet posed by nuclear weapons. Reviewing more recent history can be a good antidote to this and help us envision a collective way forward.

Nuclear weapons production and testing slowed to a stop in the 1980s, and our nuclear weapons arsenal was greatly diminished through arms reduction negotiations with the former Soviet Union and China. The push for mutual disarmament came from a worldwide movement at all levels of society against the nuclear arms race. By 1991, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists — an organization founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and University of Chicago physicists who were depicted in the film — turned back the Doomsday Clock tracking the level of nuclear threat to humanity to 17 minutes to midnight. That was the group’s most optimistic reading since the clock’s creation in 1947.

A longtime visitor to Northern New Mexico, Jan Gilbrecht permanently relocated to Española in early 2020. She is a retired investigator and has now turned her attention to gaining a better understanding of the unique history of the region she calls home.

