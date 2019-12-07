“Life” as used here in this short essay refers to all life — humans, animals, trees, plants, bugs, etc. It appears to me that life has evolved to being against entropy. Entropy is the continual degrading of all things to disorder and randomness. I believe life evolved being anti-entropic with no purpose. It just happened, given the laws of nature.
A major condition for life to exist is that it needs to be an open system. As such, it requires continual input (nourishment) and continual expunging of waste products. This is required at the single cellular level as well at the multi-cellular level as in most animals. Also, life requires continual reproduction for its existence. A particular cell or a particular human is lost in this process — animal and plant cells are born, have reproduction and die. Human life has this same process of being born, reproducing and dying. Animals that are prey are lost to the predators. We humans are the top predators. Even humans can become sacrificial and prey in war times.
Human evolution, by natural selection, has created pleasure for the individual in its anti-entropic activities. For instance, we humans have pleasure in sexual reproduction, pleasure and meaning in nourishing, pleasure in achievements, pleasure in eating, etc. Most human activities are anti-entropic, as well as most of the activities of all life, hence the anti-entropic principle. The anti-entropic principle also operates in consciousness. Its operation in human thought processes can form a basis for morality. Subconsciously or consciously, the action we are taking may be anti-entropic for life as a whole or it may not be. Understanding this might help solve moral dilemmas and anxieties people have. As an added benefit, it may create more meaning in our lives.
Murray Gell-Mann, the Nobel Prize winning physicist who recently died here in Santa Fe (“Famed physicist made lasting contributions to science,” May 25), theorized that complex adaptive life, as we humans are, can optimally evolve in conditions where there is a balance between order and disorder, in my context, between anti-entropy and entropy. In most of our lives, disorder, entropy, chaos, destructive randomness occurs naturally. However, those can be intentionally created. Artist, moviemakers, politicians are masters of creating those. It creates the tension in what they want you to see, feel and to make their work interesting. You may need a certain amount of disorder in your life to juxtapose against creating order for meaning to be had or created.
We are employing the anti-entropic principle when we are actively countering disorder, chaos, entropy and destructive randomness. While I have written these thoughts without the aid of references, friends who have read this essay have told me that others have had similar thoughts. More on this subject can be found in Wikipedia’s entropy and life.
James Keele lives in Santa Fe.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.