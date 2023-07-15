Over the 18 years I have volunteered for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, I have witnessed the good the shelter does for the animals of Santa Fe who need rehoming, medical care and, yes, 50-pound bags of food.

Recently, the shelter has instituted changes that have caused consternation among the animal-loving community of Santa Fe. These include requiring appointments to surrender an animal and keeping feral cats in their neighborhoods. The reasons behind these policies need to be aired in defense of our no-kill shelter, its staff and dedicated volunteers.

The primary issue is a lack of high-volume spay/neuter surgeons. The shelter has one such surgeon working three to four days a week and is searching for another. However, shelter dogs like recently adopted senior dog Harley, who came in with gunshot wounds, receive treatment. Recently, Vinnie, whose leg had to be amputated, was sent to foster care.

Barbara Duno has lived in Santa Fe for over 25 years and is a proud volunteer of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.

