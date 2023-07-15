Over the 18 years I have volunteered for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, I have witnessed the good the shelter does for the animals of Santa Fe who need rehoming, medical care and, yes, 50-pound bags of food.
Recently, the shelter has instituted changes that have caused consternation among the animal-loving community of Santa Fe. These include requiring appointments to surrender an animal and keeping feral cats in their neighborhoods. The reasons behind these policies need to be aired in defense of our no-kill shelter, its staff and dedicated volunteers.
The primary issue is a lack of high-volume spay/neuter surgeons. The shelter has one such surgeon working three to four days a week and is searching for another. However, shelter dogs like recently adopted senior dog Harley, who came in with gunshot wounds, receive treatment. Recently, Vinnie, whose leg had to be amputated, was sent to foster care.
Backyard breeding is driving a constant supply of unsocialized puppies (sometimes arriving with the deadly parvo virus, requiring heroic, expensive care from shelter veterinarians) and adolescent dogs. This is partially caused by a lack of adequate, low-cost spay/neuter, but an owner should secure a female dog in heat.
There is a constant stream of escaped dogs with no ID or abandoned strays. The shelter must accept strays by law. In 2022, 969 animals were returned to grateful owners. I witnessed a stray dog, since adopted, brought in by a concerned citizen who found it in the middle of a busy street. Another issue is rising rents and landlords who practice breed discrimination, resulting in owners having to surrender a beloved pet. Landlords can purchase insurance that only restricts animals with known instances of violent behavior.
Regarding cats, the shelter implemented science-based, nationally accepted norms regarding free-roaming cats. Kitten season brought over 80 kittens cared for by the shelter’s devoted foster volunteers, spayed, neutered and put up for adoption. The shelter performs sterilizations for Felines & Friends, and accepts injured or sick adult community cats for care and adoption. The Santa Fe shelter is hoping to revive the trap-neuter-return program.
There also is a necessity to manage kennel stress. Currently, each dog is evaluated daily for signs of stress and receives individual enrichment like increased exercise, cuddling, aromatherapy, stuffed Kongs and anxiety medication when warranted. This practice leads to successful adoptions and maintenance of no-kill. The shelter realizes it needs to do a better job of communicating with Santa Fe County residents. But decreased donations, anger at shelter staff and unfounded rumors have negative consequences for the animals Santa Fe loves. Spay/neuter and tag your pets. Donate, volunteer and adopt. Become part of the solution.
Barbara Duno has lived in Santa Fe for over 25 years and is a proud volunteer of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.