These are troublesome times. There is an ugly disregard for the humanity of others with our president leading the way. President Donald Trump’s hate-filled comments about Mexicans, Hispanics and Latinos emboldened and inspired a young man to try to kill as many brown people as he could. With a weapon no one should own, he killed 22 people in El Paso and injured more.
Long ago — 150 years ago — Frederick Douglass pleaded with Abraham Lincoln to shape our government so we could be saved if we had a bad president. His words were prophetic. We now have a bad president who is tearing the social fabric of our nation. He says unkind and untrue things about brown immigrants and tries to scrap our democratic institutions. He calls the media scum and enemy of the people. His recent zero-tolerance border policy tore babies away from the bosom of their parents, deporting some and incarcerating others without keeping track of identifications — who belonged to whom. Hundreds of parents and children have not been reconnected. Some of the parents deported may never be found.
Our president, his staff and followers are doing harm, great harm to many and to our country — the reputation of our country. These bad policies and actions will leave a toxic residue that will harm people for a while, hopefully not a long while. It is my hope that this is just a bad blip in time — a momentary horror with a president who spews racist remarks with abandon.
I was born in the United States almost 80 years ago and experienced prejudice and discrimination due to wrong attitudes toward my lovely brown skin and sweet Mexican parentage. I never imagined that I would have to fear for my life because of the color of my skin. There are racists and always have been, but I don’t believe, not for a moment, we are a racist society. No.
As a nation with a great and revered Constitution with its Bill of Rights, we are much stronger than we were while I was growing up. We are safer and stronger with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. They might all fall short now and then, but good people always come along to restrengthen them. Those of us here now, from the young to the old, cannot be bystanders. We must be vigilant. It is incumbent upon us all to be caring about our country, its people and its place in the world.
We live in a great country — a magnificent country. I love America and strive to keep her strong for others. For me it is still a magical country — where all good things are possible and we crown thy good with sisterhood and brotherhood. I say open all our doors, window and rafters for more desegregation and affirmative action in all our schools, institutions, houses of worship and community employment centers.
The more we mingle with each other, the more opportunity there is for social integration, appreciation for our gifts of diversity and lifetime friendships of all colors, races, ethnicities, religious creeds and sexual orientation.
Sometime ago, Andrew Young said, “We [America] are not a melting pot. We are a stew. And it is the variety of all the vegetables that makes the stew so good.”
That is America. As an American — and a daughter of Mexican immigrants — that is the America I love and want to keep forever.
Tencha Avila lives in Santa Fe.