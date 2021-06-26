Indigenous communities have had systems and ways of proliferating knowledge, skills and understanding since time immemorial. For decades, community members have been asking for, planning toward and contemplating a more relevant education system that aligns to the identities and priorities of the community.
Recent alleged comments from a state education leader disregarding the impact of cultural practices such as beading reflect how racism against Indigenous people can poison government institutions. These comments directly conflict with how communities and schools are articulating Indigenous education in response to decades of abysmal academic achievement.
This is a moment to lean into values like reflection, respect, culture and responsibility as we consider how we support eliminating harmful biases. This is also a moment for all leaders to reflect on their responsibility to be respectful to diverse cultures and learn more about the Indigenous students and families they serve. New Mexican students and leaders alike can benefit from culturally and linguistically responsive learning.
Throughout our time as innovators in Indigenous education, we’ve seen students absolutely light up when they create their first piece of beadwork or traditional regalia, and learn a story or song from their community. In some cases, this experience has resulted in fully fleshed, successful businesses that are a result of combining culture, language and academics.
In schools across the state and the country, communities have demonstrated how traditional home construction and planning align to geometry, how centuries-old gardening strategies align to science and how literature aligns to storytelling. Communities are integrating contemporary education with Indigenous education.
The latest display of blatant disregard of Indigenous knowledge is part of a long history of systemic racism in the education system that continues to place Indigenous cultural knowledge — and thus our students and families — at the margins. It is a reaffirmation of the urgent need to rethink and reimagine our approach to education, especially at a time when community, local, state, federal and tribal governments are working diligently to transform our education system to be culturally and linguistically responsive — a system in which students can see themselves and their families in the curriculum and experiences of a school.
We are grateful to the five Legislative Education Study Committee staff who compiled the revealing allegations because they acted grounded in values that reflect our vision of a better today and tomorrow for our children.
At this time, we call for immediate action from the LESC, all members of the Legislature and New Mexico education leaders to learn more about the importance of Indigenous education, culturally and linguistically responsive education, and anti-racist pedagogy to better serve our children and state in achieving excellence, relevance and equity.
Indigenous communities are primed to create community-led solutions that address what the US education system has destroyed and damaged for more than 100 years. As our children strengthen their connection to Indigenous culture, language and identity, they develop as people and leaders, improve their well-being, and prepare for career, college and life.
It’s time for bold action to transform the racist and ineffective systems that have inhibited Indigenous families and children from achieving their full potential, and from building strong, prosperous communities.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.