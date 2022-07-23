In the aftermath of the execution of fourth-graders in Uvalde, Texas, two things are clear. A well-resourced, militarized, taxpayer-funded local police department did not deploy to save the town’s children.

They did arrest, tackle and handcuff desperate parents trying to run past their “perimeter” to save their children as shots continued to ring out from the school.

Meanwhile, inside the classroom, two teachers gave their last measure of devotion to protect and comfort their students. Often referred to as the “two adults” that were killed during this massacre, they were devoted teachers: Eva Mireles, 44, and Irma Garcia, 46.

Alexa Maros is the ward chair for the Eldorado Area Democrats.

