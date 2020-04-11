I would like to applaud Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and The New Mexican for their strong support of testing for the COVID-19 virus.
We need to know who actually has the virus. It is also desperately important to find those who actively have the virus but are not showing symptoms. While it would be wonderful to test everyone, with a limited number of tests available, the focus needs to be on health care providers, people with symptoms and others who have been in close contact with COVID-19 carriers.
It is also important to remember that someone can test negative for COVID-19 and then be infected later, so a single test is not sufficient.
With that in mind, there is a second type of test that will be extremely important in the struggle against the virus, and in the months ahead may be even more important than the test for the active virus.
This test finds out if a person has developed antibodies to COVID-19. Clearly people who have had COVID-19 and have recovered will have these antibodies. Others who have been exposed, perhaps a quarter or more, develop antibodies without showing symptoms. Finding these people will be critical on both the medical and economic fronts with our struggles against the pandemic.
No doubt there are some, and probably many, medical professionals who have been exposed to COVID-19 without showing symptoms, and thus have antibodies to it. These professionals can then treat the disease without the extra fear of catching it themselves.
Others who have been exposed to family members or friends with COVID-19 may also have the antibodies. They could safely go back to work or volunteer to help others with the disease.
After mentioning this test, I have been asked if having these antibodies is enough to be 100 percent certain one will not get the disease again. Nothing is certain, but virologists and immunologists such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and others appear to agree that with all other known viruses, such antibodies are enough protection, unless there is a significant mutation in the virus.
