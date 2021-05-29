The next time you hear any politician, including state Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, talking about term limits (“About-face: Longtime lawmaker calls for term limits,” Ringside Seat, May 24), run! They are a bad idea, and I have a story that explains my position.
When I assumed my role as editor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in early 1999, I came on board a newspaper that was adamantly in favor of term limits.
That year, ownership accepted my proposal that the paper endorse candidates for office. We decided that reviewing all offices made sense since the impact of endorsements would be best felt on lower offices, where there was less information available to voters. So, we went about the arduous process of scheduling all candidates for all offices. We offered each a one-hour, in-person interviews even though the candidates often totaled well over 60.
Once the interviews got underway, it became apparent most of the would-be public officials were inadequate. They had not done their homework even on what the office did. They had not researched anything about the issues facing the office. And it often seemed they were more interested in being paid than in serving the public.
It didn’t take long for ownership to come to the understanding that term limits were not a good idea.
Yes, some longtime, do-nothing politicians would remain in office too long. But when one considered the lack of knowledge and experience that would be lost and replaced by virtual empty vessels, it was clear forcing out quality politicians would take state and local government in the wrong direction.
It also was obvious that these people would be led around by their noses in the Legislature. Wyoming’s citizen Legislature, like New Mexico’s, claims to express the will of the people, but it really is owned by the lobbyists. Witness what happened during the recent session in Santa Fe when the payday-lending interests clobbered a bill that would have stopped them from robbing people blind. That only would be worse with inexperienced men and women who would be easy marks for money and phony arguments.
Right after our first year of endorsements, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reversed course — in print — on term limits and never looked back.
As for Cervantes’ desire to reduce partisanship with term limits, forget about it. The ship of party tribalism already has set sail and has landed firmly on Santa Fe’s shores for both Democrats and Republicans.
And if Cervantes thinks officeholders might buck their bosses as they face an end of their terms, he should consider what is happening in our nation’s capital, where both parties are ruled with iron fists. Ask Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney about what happens when you speak out.
No, term limits are not the answer to partisanship or do-nothing politicians. Get rid of the latter at the ballot box. As for the former, perhaps Cervantes and those who think like him should stand up — in public — to their party bosses and tell them to cut it out. Someone must begin the truce talks in the New Mexico Legislature. Why not the majority party?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.