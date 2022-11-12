Since Sept. 13, I’ve been to the border at Juárez three times to document what I see as a rapidly deteriorating migrant situation.

In September, a photographer from Denver and I participated in a two-phase Border Patrol ride-along. The first phase involved the apprehension of three groups of migrants who had crossed illegally via the rugged slopes of Monte Cristo Rey just west of El Paso and Juárez. I was extremely impressed with the professionalism and courtesy of these officers. Their work is much more effective in controlling the border than, for example, the huge nearby wall that is easily scaled.

Their role is not only control but also humanitarian. As of September, they had conducted 18,897 rescues as compared to 12,833 in the previous fiscal year.

For the last decade, Morgan Smith has been traveling to the border at least once a month to document conditions there and assist a variety of humanitarian organizations. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net. Smith lives in Santa Fe

