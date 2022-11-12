Since Sept. 13, I’ve been to the border at Juárez three times to document what I see as a rapidly deteriorating migrant situation.
In September, a photographer from Denver and I participated in a two-phase Border Patrol ride-along. The first phase involved the apprehension of three groups of migrants who had crossed illegally via the rugged slopes of Monte Cristo Rey just west of El Paso and Juárez. I was extremely impressed with the professionalism and courtesy of these officers. Their work is much more effective in controlling the border than, for example, the huge nearby wall that is easily scaled.
Their role is not only control but also humanitarian. As of September, they had conducted 18,897 rescues as compared to 12,833 in the previous fiscal year.
One rescue involved two sisters from Ecuador, ages 3 and 5, who were dropped over the wall by smugglers in March 2021. Thanks to the Border Patrol’s relatively new surveillance system, they were able to observe this and quickly rescue the girls, who might otherwise have died from hypothermia.
This incident highlights the brutality of the cartels, which have turned the smuggling of migrants into a multibillion-dollar business.
After these detentions, we drove to the Chihuahuita area on the edge of El Paso, where migrants cross through a gap in the border wall to exercise their legal right to apply for asylum. The three agents with us said to expect asylum-seekers, but we were astounded to see a crowd of 300 to 400, mostly Venezuelans. Although many were exhausted from the very dangerous and near-3,000-mile trip from Venezuela and understandably nervous about their future, there was a high level of cheerfulness and exhilaration at this opportunity to apply for a new life in the U.S. The Border Patrol had set up mobile processing centers and were quickly and efficiently processing these large numbers.
This seemed to me like the two key pillars of a basic border control system — a way to apprehend those who cross illegally and also to accommodate those exercising their legal right to apply for asylum.
In early October, however, there was a dramatic change when the Biden administration invoked Title 42 for most Venezuelans. (There is a special process for 24,000, but that is just a drop in the bucket.) This is a health regulation first invoked by then-President Donald Trump. It allows U.S. officials to immediately take into custody asylum-seekers and deport them. Some of the recent deportations have involved taking a migrant to a location far from where he entered the U.S. — from El Paso to the San Diego area, for example, creating another huge obstacle.
I first saw the effect of this new policy on Oct. 28. I had taken food and clothing to a migrant shelter called Respettrans near the international bridge in Juárez and was driving west along the Rio Grande when I spotted a large crowd in the Chihuahuita area. This crowd, however, was on the Mexican side. Because of Title 42, no one dared go across to ask for asylum.
When I stopped my car, I was immediately surrounded by several dozen migrants. They wanted to know what I could do to help, either in terms of food or as to the lifting of Title 42. There were maybe 400 Venezuelans there, as well as some 100 tents along the banks of the river. On Nov. 3, I visited again, and the numbers had roughly tripled; several people estimated there were now 1,500 in this tent city.
Volunteers from El Hogar de Niños Rios de Misericordia were providing hot meals to a huge line of migrants, but the camp itself had no cooking facilities. They couldn’t use the bags of beans I had brought. There was no evidence of portable toilets, government officials, the Red Cross, the Catholic Church or the other groups you might expect to see in such a situation. Apparently, this is because these entities want the migrants to move into shelters and away from the border. However, the major shelters I have been visiting for the last several years are full.
Despite the stress and misery of living like this, everyone I spoke to treated me with the utmost respect and courtesy. They believe they can’t return to Venezuela — the journey is too dangerous, and they have no future there. Their only hope is the lifting of Title 42, which they believe might happen after our elections. I’m not so sure that this will happen, at least not in the immediate future.
What will happen in the meantime? Nov. 3 was a beautiful, sunny day with the temperature in the mid-60s. How long will that good weather last? Will the numbers in this tent city continue to grow?
For Americans, it is an “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” situation. But if, like me, you are able to be in the midst of these migrants, see their miserable living conditions and, worse, hear them speak optimistically about an unlikely resolution, the situation is heartbreaking and an embarrassment to our country.
For the last decade, Morgan Smith has been traveling to the border at least once a month to document conditions there and assist a variety of humanitarian organizations. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net. Smith lives in Santa Fe