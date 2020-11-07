How fortunate are we to dwell among three distinct cultures in our City Different? Susan Munroe’s letter (“We need harmony — not salt in the wounds,” Oct. 19) contains ideas for the Plaza — a “piece … that is beautiful and without political message.”
Others have suggested a fountain, which is very appealing. But imagine spraying and intertwining arches of water, perhaps more appropriate than a fountain in this historically rugged region. The sounds of blending water would signify harmony and peaceful living. How welcome a sound. Within the sitting wall that surrounds a new design, sculptors could depict “mini-stories” of how Santa Fe came to be.
- Santa Fe’s first inhabitants, Native people, making bricks of track and mud in building an adobe home. And a woman beside an horno sifting grain (similar to the lovely sculpture in front of Los Alamos National Bank on Cerrillos Road). Memorable.
- Spanish descendants, travelers of long ago, coming north from Mexico with horses and burros, hauling old-style carts heaped with belongings and implements to build a new life here.
- Others in time, coming in covered wagons with their dreams, too, of beginning anew.
- And in the center and depicted as “off in the distance” (and in very small scale), grazing horses and buffalo roaming a plain or mesa.
Such a plan may well require more than one sculptor; and his or her work must be harmonious with the whole and in like scale.
The sculpted pieces would need to be of a size compatible with the space within the low wall around it.
If this type of design went forward, would it be out of place to represent the coming of the railroad with an iron horse? And to make kids of all ages laugh, maybe a good spray of water might intermittently come from its smokestack. I hope that a sense of tranquility, whatever the design, would bring delight in imagining the very early years of Santa Fe — a good story to be told — here in the heart of our beloved Land of Enchantment.
Would a design such as above be too difficult to bring about?
