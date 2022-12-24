At the New Mexico Environment Department, state employees embody the concept of the public servant. As an employee of the department’s Hazardous Waste Bureau and a former Ground Water Quality Bureau employee, I have seen firsthand the dedication to human health and the environment displayed by these employees, no more so than in the present time with our progressive Secretary James Kenney and our equally progressive governor. This is why it’s painful to see the state taking a step backward regarding telework.
Technical staff and environmental managers are in short supply, and the Environment Department must compete with the national labs for this pool of technical personnel. The state cannot compete financially, so often it’s been said employees choose the state because of the benefits, retirement and flexibility. The labs also offer good benefits and retirement. In regard to flexibility, it now appears the labs have us beat there, as well. Telework is still the norm for the federal government, especially since COVID-19 numbers have increased after Thanksgiving.
The real reason a state employee stays at the state, especially those who stay long-term, is a dedication to the environment and to the idea of being a public servant. Our jobs really mean a lot to us, and we want to do them well.
I completely agree that state employees should be available to the public. But this can be accomplished by having shared office space and rotating days when different employees are in the office. If the goal was to utilize office buildings the state is paying for, why not turn this into a money-making opportunity and reduce the number of leases?
Personally, I find being in the office very distracting. The ability to control my environment greatly improves my productivity. We are often involved in detailed and technical work that benefits from a steady, nondistracting environment.
On another personal note, our teenagers have suffered immensely over the last few years, and their mental health displays the path of destruction the pandemic took. It would really worry me to not be around as much; I do not want to feel that I don’t know what’s happening in their lives. This is a common refrain of most mothers I talk to these days.
It does seem anti-environment to require state employees to travel to an office in Santa Fe — because, let’s face it, few state employees are lucky enough to live in expensive Santa Fe. In my own working group, I am the only one who lives here. So, my co-workers would have to drive internal combustion engines at a minimum of two hours per workday to go to an office here. Even if they allow us to report to different duty stations, in many cases, everyone would be at different ones and still be collaborating virtually.
The price of gas for these employees is not insignificant. It is quite difficult to get a raise as a state employee without switching to a new position. Since the pandemic, the cost of everything has risen so steeply that to add a huge increase in their gas budgets is burdensome, to say the least.
It is true that several state employees will contemplate earlier-than-planned retirement if not allowed to telework any longer. Some of these folks have deep institutional memories that mean a lot when regulating the vast array of facilities in New Mexico. A lot of these folks are older and/or have legitimate health concerns. Staying in the workforce has been possible due to their ability to telework.
Thank you for listening to one state employee’s perspective.