At the New Mexico Environment Department, state employees embody the concept of the public servant. As an employee of the department’s Hazardous Waste Bureau and a former Ground Water Quality Bureau employee, I have seen firsthand the dedication to human health and the environment displayed by these employees, no more so than in the present time with our progressive Secretary James Kenney and our equally progressive governor. This is why it’s painful to see the state taking a step backward regarding telework.

Technical staff and environmental managers are in short supply, and the Environment Department must compete with the national labs for this pool of technical personnel. The state cannot compete financially, so often it’s been said employees choose the state because of the benefits, retirement and flexibility. The labs also offer good benefits and retirement. In regard to flexibility, it now appears the labs have us beat there, as well. Telework is still the norm for the federal government, especially since COVID-19 numbers have increased after Thanksgiving.

The real reason a state employee stays at the state, especially those who stay long-term, is a dedication to the environment and to the idea of being a public servant. Our jobs really mean a lot to us, and we want to do them well.

Megan McLean is an environmental scientist.

