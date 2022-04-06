There finally seems to be a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel nationally and here at home in New Mexico. Confirmed cases and hospitalizations have been dropping rapidly and are currently at the lowest levels seen in months.
But, as life slowly begins to return to normal, it’s essential we not forget the pandemic’s lessons. One of the most important is the value of health and the need to ensure all Americans have access to quality health care. This is especially true for the 150,000 military veterans (including myself) who call New Mexico home.
While many of our veterans reenter civilian life with few difficulties, nearly half of those who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan report experiencing challenges adjusting to their return home, the most significant of which are health related.
Nearly 95 percent of post-9/11 veterans wounded in combat have injuries classified as severe, and many veterans suffer from multiple health conditions. And these injuries aren’t just physical. Many brave service members also struggle with mental health challenges stemming from their military service, including anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Tragically, approximately 20 percent of veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan experience PTSD or major depression. As a result, veterans are more likely to commit suicide than civilians. Unfortunately, despite these challenges, many former service members cannot access adequate health services due to various barriers.
Access to health care is a particularly crucial issue for veterans who are among the 700,000 New Mexicans living in rural communities. These rural veterans often contend with a lack of proper medical facilities and resources and limited access to transportation, making it difficult to receive appropriate medical attention.
Fortunately, these struggles have not gone unnoticed in Congress. Many leaders on the national stage have realized they need to do more to support this country’s veterans, regardless of their location. There has been a growing movement among lawmakers to create and expand programs that provide veterans in underserved communities with the medical care they need. One effective way to do this is through the use of modern technologies.
Telehealth is one of these promising technologies. It has the potential to help former servicemen and servicewomen living in rural communities receive the level of medical care they need and deserve.
This emerging technology has grown to prominence over the pandemic as the need for patients to engage remotely with health care specialists grew due to social distancing and overworked health systems. Telehealth allows medical providers to monitor and care for their patients from anywhere in the country, filling the health care gap plaguing many rural communities.
The Department of Veterans Affairs has worked alongside Philips to create a telehealth program known as Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, which places convenient telehealth stations within rural communities. Programs like ATLAS give those veterans living in these communities much-needed access to essential services like primary care, mental health support, nutritional advice and even trained social workers.
As a veteran, I appreciate the fact New Mexico has leaders like U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, who has worked to ensure our troops receive the care they deserve following their service. Given his role as chairman of the subcommittee responsible for overseeing the VA and his commitment to securing funding to improve telehealth for rural veterans, I’m confident he will continue to work with his colleagues to bring programs like ATLAS to rural communities in New Mexico.
While we’ve all been (and continue to go) through challenging times, our military veterans have been there for us. We need to be there for them, too. Telehealth is one of the easiest ways for us to keep our commitment to our veterans — now and in the future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.