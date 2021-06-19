I am responding to the article “Input sought on plan to better serve New Mexico seniors,” May 13) by the Aging, Long-Term Services Department. The department is seeking comments on a proposal to address safety, health, nutrition and other issues.
As we have experienced in 2020 but even before the pandemic added yet another dimension to the feeling of isolation experienced among the senior population. This is also being experienced by those who provide caregiving to these individuals. Even with the loosening of the pandemic-related restrictions there are still those either medically disabled or elderly who continue to be geographically distant from their loved ones or live remotely from them impacting their professional caregivers as well.
Many home care organizations and agencies are also experiencing the dearth of reliable, caring and astute caregivers which adds to the care conundrum. There is just not enough of these sought-after individuals. I believe this is the time where technology could step up and bridge the gaps between the patient, their caregivers and the family of the senior.
I am relieved just reading the mission of the department, which is to provide accessible, integrated services to older adults, adults with disabilities and caregivers to assist them in maintaining their independence, dignity, autonomy, health, safety and economic well-being, thereby empowering them to live on their own terms in their own communities as productively as possible.
Technology can facilitate this with seamless solutions that can enable these affected to live meaningful, connected and fulfilled lives in the safety and comfort of their own homes and their caregivers. This way, the family can be kept apprised of their loved one’s status on demand and on the go.
Currently in several agencies, patient assessments and daily living experiences is documented in a three-ring binder or various three-ring binders, resulting in the breakdown of communication between what is on the paper and those who could provide an actionable solution. That adds to the frustrations experienced by the seniors, their professional caregivers and their loved ones or family members.
Hopefully those in this situation can request or explore the technologies being offered even through the app stores of their devices to help with this. I am so glad it is being addressed now.
