Like many who grew up in New Mexico, I found that my job opportunities were located far from home. I spent more than a decade working for high-tech Silicon Valley startups, but I was forever dreaming of the mountains, green chile and the Land of Enchantment that I will always consider home. It’s time to change this dynamic and ensure New Mexicans have more opportunities here at home.
Fortunately, Sens. Ben Ray Lújan and Martin Heinrich have the opportunity to pass two bipartisan bills that will protect New Mexican consumers, workers and small businesses by stopping the most egregious behavior of Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple and more.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act would prohibit a number of unfair, discriminatory behaviors for these massive tech platforms — giving competitors a chance to innovate and a fair shot at providing new choices to the American people.
First, these bills can help New Mexico’s working families by lowering costs on the apps and digital goods they purchase on their phones. For example, until last year, anyone who wanted to watch a Netflix show produced outside of Albuquerque couldn’t sign up for Netflix on their iPhone. This was because of the high price that Apple charges for subscriptions, which left Netflix with the choice to either charge more or not allow sign-ups on the iPhone.
Netflix chose the latter, which meant fewer people saw the programs that many New Mexicans work so hard to produce. Only recently did Apple allow Netflix to try a new system to allow sign-ups on an iPhone. The Senate bills would guarantee the ability for any app to use alternative sign-ups or billings, which would help save consumers and those businesses money.
These bills are not only good for New Mexico consumers but will benefit small businesses in the state. If these bills pass, Big Tech corporations could no longer prevent smaller businesses from communicating with customers or impose “pay to play” restrictions for businesses on major platforms. These changes could give New Mexico’s entrepreneurs and small-business owners a much-needed opportunity to get their foot in the door as they grow.
The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating to so many across the state and reservations. The rise of remote work and the ability to have talent live anywhere have created the opportunity for new businesses to grow right here at home. But New Mexico’s small businesses and startups can’t compete today with the Big Tech giants that constantly use their power to favor themselves. They need a chance to compete and possibly grow into big businesses right here at home. These bills give those small businesses and startups a shot at succeeding.
These bills are the final piece of a puzzle to unlock innovation across the country after COVID-19. They will set up the next great wave of companies across America, and maybe keep or bring more New Mexicans home. I urge our senators to pass these bipartisan bills into law this summer.