On Friday, a group of Los Alamos High School alumni and supporters gathered in the lobby of The Duane Smith Auditorium to dedicate the stage in the name of Ross and Lola Ramsey. Members of the Los Alamos community joined with the Ramsey family (grandchildren and great-grandchildren) before The Olions’ production of Pippin to honor a name that should be associated with every production that takes place on the stage of this majestic auditorium.

The Ramseys founded The Olions, the drama group that has been bringing plays, musicals and the Topper Revue to the community for decades. More important, they were great educators and mentors who helped students find their hidden talents and build self-esteem. This theater organization they founded in 1951 still fosters a place for students to find their creativity, discover teamwork and leave their high school years with strength and understanding of themselves.

It has been too long in creating an appropriate salute that recognizes the impact they had on so many lives. We leave high school in a hurry to leap into adulthood and don’t always realize how our teachers have prepared us for our next steps and the challenges and opportunities we will face. So many of our early mentors are found in the classroom and the after-school organizations we can take for granted. Taking a moment to recognize people like the Ramseys does a few things.

Paul Horpedahl is a member of the Los Alamos High School, class of 1975.