As concerned members of the community and as parents of students in Santa Fe Public Schools, we believe it is important the state of New Mexico prioritize vaccinations for teachers so public schools can quickly resume in-person instruction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended children return to the classroom because evidence suggests that with proper precautions, there is little risk of COVID-19 spreading among students. Given the CDC recommendation, we should be able to open schools safely in New Mexico now, especially if vaccines are given to teachers.
According to the 2020 Kids Count study, completed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, New Mexico continues to rank 50th in the nation in both overall child well-being and education. Given this ranking, why are our leaders not doing everything within their power to counteract this condition? In a state that struggles with educational outcomes and inequality of opportunity, it is up to our state and local leaders to actively work against forces that further exacerbate these issues. COVID-19 alone did not create these issues, but it will continue to deepen them if we further delay the return to in-person instruction.
A majority of school districts in the nation already have returned to in-person instruction in some form; unfortunately, New Mexico districts have not. We should also note that many private schools in the Santa Fe area have returned to some form of in-person instruction. Although we applaud the governor’s decision to allow for public schools to open starting Monday, it is ineffective when the reopening of schools is contingent upon teachers volunteering to return, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated and may not be for an undetermined amount of time.
In the Yazzie/Martinez v. state of New Mexico case, “the court ordered the state to provide a sufficient education to all public school students” and to “direct resources to remedy the failures in its education system” (New Mexico Poverty Law Center). The decision in that case should compel our leaders to prioritize vaccines for public school teachers so in-person instruction can resume swiftly. The children of New Mexico deserve nothing less.
