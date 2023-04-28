Our governor’s recent vetoes of climate-related bills leave me mystified.

I am greatly appreciative of her support of Senate Bill 53, which won’t allow permitting of interim storage of high-level radioactive waste until the federal government creates a long-term solution. New Mexico needs to be careful to protect its existing economy. Southeastern New Mexico supports farming, ranching, tourism and, most important to funding state government, oil and gas production. A substantial accident at a facility like Holtec that stores used commercial nuclear reactor fuel could shut down these existing industries.

We need to look to the future of energy. Geothermal energy, where New Mexico is sixth in potential, is very promising and merits more research. House Bill 365 would have provided money to New Mexico Tech to study this opportunity. Pocket-vetoed.

John Buchser is the chairman of the Northern Group of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club. He has been studying the challenge of managing commercial nuclear waste for the last four years. He is an avid whitewater boater and hiker.

