If ever there were a time for tax increases to be off the table at the Roundhouse, it would be now. Why?

  • The state is awash in revenue, basking in a record
  • $3.6 billion budget surplus.
  • New Mexico is in the midst of an economy-wide shortage of skilled professionals, especially in health care, where doctors and other providers are leaving in droves.
  • Our state lost population last year.
  • And, small businesses, the backbone of our local economies, have had to weather a pandemic and economic shutdowns, record inflation, supply chain disruptions, the imposition of a 60% higher minimum wage and a new paid sick leave mandate on employers.

In fact, given these circumstances and available revenue, now is the time for long-awaited tax reform and significant tax relief — for all New Mexico residents and small businesses. What an opportunity we have to attract new workforce talent, businesses and jobs! Instead, legislative leaders are advancing a package of tax changes that we believe would push them further away.

Peter Lorenz is board chairman and Terri Cole is president & CEO of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.