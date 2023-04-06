The omnibus tax package, House Bill 547, passed by the Legislature and awaiting action by the governor is sounding alarm bells for New Mexicans like us who remember what ultimately pays for tax cuts when they are made too deeply and too quickly: our kid’s education, public safety, and health care quality and access.

If enacted, this legislation would set the state back $1.1 billion every year. While that might be doable this year, it frankly won’t be when oil and gas revenues decline, which remains unequivocally the state’s major source of funding.

You don’t need to look far to see the terrible effects such massive and abrupt tax cuts can have on our kids and families. In Kansas, huge tax reductions enacted in 2012 led to devastating cuts to education. School districts fired teachers, ended the school year early and, in some cases, closed down entire schools.