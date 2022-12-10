Just outside of Ranchos de Taos are lands that are sacred and vital to

the survival of traditional-use

communities: the beautiful Talpa foothills. It’s a place that families like mine have depended on for our survival, and where we look to for physical and spiritual health. A place of reflection, community and sacred lands that go back far before New Mexico was even a part of the United States. A place we must protect.

Judy Torres is a commissioner for the New Mexico Acequia Commission. She is a sixth-generation New Mexican and Taoseña.

