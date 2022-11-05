It’s the oldest game in the book. Republicans write pieces predicting a disaster in the Democratic House, and Democrats write doomsday opinions on the Republican leadership. In the first case, I’m referring to the recent op-ed by José Z. Garcia predicting a coalition caucus fight in January (“A leadership battle is coming to the House,” My View, Oct. 30). And, another rule in the game, get a well-respected Hispanic Ph.D. to deliver the message of gloom. Never mind that the writer is hardly unbiased, since he held a prominent position under former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

As an active member of the House Democratic caucus and as someone who is deeply involved, I would like to respond to this message. I say Garcia’s scenario — of a deeply divided Democratic caucus — is the hope of the Republican leadership. With the Republican national party in disarray, the Republican nominee behind in the polls for the state governor’s race, they are hoping for a split in the Democratic caucus in both the House and the Senate.

I am a Democrat whose opponent was backed by prominent Democrats in the House. Both Democratic Reps. Patty Lundstrom and Harry Garcia contributed to my primary opponent. I won House District 41 in the primary and have no opponent in the general. I had a larger majority than my first run against a 25-year Democratic incumbent. So my takeaway is that I am strongly supported by a 60 percent margin in my district.

State Rep. Susan Herrera, a Democrat, represents District 41, which covers portions of Rio Arriba, Taos and Santa Fe counties.

