It’s the oldest game in the book. Republicans write pieces predicting a disaster in the Democratic House, and Democrats write doomsday opinions on the Republican leadership. In the first case, I’m referring to the recent op-ed by José Z. Garcia predicting a coalition caucus fight in January (“A leadership battle is coming to the House,” My View, Oct. 30). And, another rule in the game, get a well-respected Hispanic Ph.D. to deliver the message of gloom. Never mind that the writer is hardly unbiased, since he held a prominent position under former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
As an active member of the House Democratic caucus and as someone who is deeply involved, I would like to respond to this message. I say Garcia’s scenario — of a deeply divided Democratic caucus — is the hope of the Republican leadership. With the Republican national party in disarray, the Republican nominee behind in the polls for the state governor’s race, they are hoping for a split in the Democratic caucus in both the House and the Senate.
I am a Democrat whose opponent was backed by prominent Democrats in the House. Both Democratic Reps. Patty Lundstrom and Harry Garcia contributed to my primary opponent. I won House District 41 in the primary and have no opponent in the general. I had a larger majority than my first run against a 25-year Democratic incumbent. So my takeaway is that I am strongly supported by a 60 percent margin in my district.
Reps. Lundstrom, Garcia and I have made our amends. I think the most important work of a new leadership team will be to establish trust within the caucus. Each member of the Democratic caucus has to do that individually with one another and then work on building a stronger leadership team for the future.
The stakes are high, and we have never had a stronger threat to our democracy than now. In 2016 when Donald Trump became president, I made my decision to run as a state representative; it really wasn’t about me, it was about ensuring we would have strong Democratic state legislatures to protect our democracy. I think I made the right decision.
My answer to Professor Garcia is that our Democratic caucus continues to evolve and change. A coalition caucus in not in the self-interest of the Democratic caucus. Leadership is given, not taken, and it is continually challenged. That is our strength. It has been widely reported that if Rep. Lundstrom decides to run for the speakership, she will do so within the Democratic caucus. That is where the vote should take place. Garcia also underestimates the political acumen of Rep. Javier Martinez, our current majority leader and likely speaker candidate. The vote count will begin on election night. The rest is simply hopeful wishing on the part of the Republican Party.
State Rep. Susan Herrera, a Democrat, represents District 41, which covers portions of Rio Arriba, Taos and Santa Fe counties.