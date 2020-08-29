Back in June, I had the opportunity to participate as a poll worker for the primary elections. As an individual who will be of voting age in fewer than six months, I had many questions about the voting process.
Given that there was a shortage of poll workers due to COVID-19, I also considered it my civic duty to step up and help out. It was a wonderful experience. The training for the program, offered by the Bernalillo County Bureau of Elections, was competently conducted and prepared me well for the procedures of the poll worker position. However, after primary election day, I still have several unanswered questions that were expressed to me by Bernalillo County residents who showed up to vote.
If both they and I have these questions, I thought they might be worth exploring before the general election in November. These were the primary questions and concerns voters had when they arrived:
“Why aren’t you asking to see my ID?”
A picture ID or state ID is not required to vote in the state of New Mexico. One gentleman approached me at the check-in table and said (paraphrased), “So if I had all the information for my son who is in school in Texas and I told you that I was him and wanted to vote today, you would accept what I said at face value and print me a ballot with his name on it?” The answer was, “Yes, we cannot identify you through a picture ID, but it would be fraudulent for you to do so.”
The gentleman did not, of course, do this and was reasonably affronted by the idea that someone could do this in this election. Of course, at the polls, any of the workers has the right to contest somebody’s vote, but it would require approval from the presiding judge as well as unanimous approval from all of the other workers. In the case of this gentleman trying to vote for his son, our system shows the age of each voter, so the age discrepancy would likely be noted. However, if somebody were trying to vote for another person of a similar age, the poll workers likely wouldn’t think twice about it.
There were also two other people who approached me and presented their IDs, and when told they were not necessary, insisted I look at them because they felt it was that important that a voter be identified as eligible to vote.
“Why aren’t there signs posted with the voting rules?”
We had two individuals show up to vote who were registered as independent. Because it was a primary election, they were not allowed to vote on the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian tickets. They stated that in other states, registered independents could choose to vote in one of the primary elections. However, New Mexico, unlike some of these other states, has a closed primary. It seemed as if this information was not well known, and voter-rule posting could have prevented these people from waiting in line only to be sent home without casting their vote.
“What type of cleaning products are you using to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during these elections?”
We had one voter come in insistent that the cleaning supplies our cleaning crew used were not effective at killing the spread of COVID-19. She said her husband worked in an area of infection control and she noted the cleaning solutions. She was dissatisfied with the cleaning process. I did not have a pamphlet, and there were no signs that explained how cleaning for COVID-19 was conducted to keep individuals safe. I told the woman she was welcome to ask the cleaning crew what cleaning solutions they were using (as I did not have this information), but she refused.
I cannot speculate as to whether the cleaning solutions were effective in regards to COVID-19. Masks were provided at the site, but there was not an official document available for distribution.
“Who can legally vote?”
When talking with another poll worker, I was informed of a situation in which an individual arrived with two other individuals who were severely intellectually disabled. There were questions by those in attendance about whether the individuals with impairments had the “right” to vote. Coming from a family who works closely with individuals with developmental disabilities, I am aware that individuals with intellectual impairments retain their rights to vote, even if they are adjudicated due to lack of capacity and have a guardian.
Other attendees stated that in this situation, it seemed as if the individuals with intellectual disabilities were unaware of the process and their caretaker was casting votes for them. The question that was posed was, “Who monitors the influence on those who are deemed incapacitated in their vote and the potential fraud that might occur?”
