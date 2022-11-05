Over the last three years, our society has gone through many difficult events, including a global pandemic, social justice issues and political and economic stresses. As a result, we are now seeing an overwhelming rise in mental health issues.

As a psychiatrist, I see the suffering in our community as we experience an increase in mental health issues in those with diagnosed mental illness, as well as in people with no previous diagnosis.

The pandemic affected all our lives, and we are continuing to cope with the aftermath. According to the World Health Organization, anxiety and depression increased by 25 percent globally during the first year of the pandemic. For some of us, the pandemic made us feel isolated and lonely. There was not only fear of contracting the virus and what to do if you were infected, but also the fear of losing a loved one due to the virus. Many people experienced job loss and decreased income; health care workers struggled with intense workloads and the pain of seeing illness and death every day; and parents often had to juggle work and child care at the same time.

Dr. Shannon Stromberg is medical director of behavioral health, Presbyterian Medical Group.

