As the CHART project — Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — moves forward, we would like to thank the residents of the city and county of Santa Fe for the remarkable and meaningful feedback received so far, especially in response to the first survey (still available until Dec. 31 at chartsantafe.com) as well as through phone, email, meetings and survey postcards.
Contrary to what is too often reported, most of what we have heard is thoughtful, civil, honest and expresses a strong commitment to a process of truth, healing and reconciliation. At this point, survey responses are equivalent to a 300-page book — a wealth of information from the diverse perspectives of residents.
County and city residents care deeply about understanding the complex history of Santa Fe/Oga Po’gay and building community. They are not naive about difficult issues, including those related to monuments and statues, intolerance, racism and the legacy of colonization. Even with these challenges, they continue to express a deep love for family, community, culture and this special place that is Santa Fe. We are inspired by what we are learning.
The CHART team also has been taking the survey into classrooms, where we hear children and youth share their perspectives about coming to a fuller understanding of the history of Santa Fe, building healthier relationships while acknowledging our differences and becoming good ancestors. The survey is important, as it is helping the CHART team formulate questions and determine focus areas that will be important during community-engagement activities in the new year. We urge all county and city residents to take the survey before the Dec. 31 deadline.
In 2022, the general public will be invited to public dialogues, art activations, a continuing cultural history series and more — additional opportunities for residents to share their perspectives on what matters to them, listen to what is important to their fellow citizens and envision the Santa Fe of the future. These activities will take place in person, online and through take-home kits that enable broad participation regardless of someone’s ability to show up at a public meeting.
As we enjoy the holiday season, we want to express our gratitude for the hundreds of residents who have engaged with the CHART process so far. Your voices matter, and the success of CHART depends on community participation — especially your participation and the participation of your family, friends and colleagues. We encourage everyone to join us. Residents can stay up to date with CHART by visiting our website, chartsantafe.com.
