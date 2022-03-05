“A gunman came to our house on a motorcycle. He had a pistol,” said Maira. It’s Sunday, Jan. 30, and we’re in the Respettrans migrant center in Juárez. She is with her husband, Oscar and Rocio, one of her two daughters. “We just fled Honduras.”
They were stuck in Chiapas, Mexico, for five months, then spent five days on buses to Juárez. Now I have read that 600 more migrants are heading north from Honduras in a caravan. Is this a sign that we’re about to see another surge of migrants from the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, the most dangerous nations in the world?
Another surge would surely cause the migration issue to flare up again and become a major factor in what we already know will be a brutal and divisive election year.
Here are five suggestions that could help ease this issue and result in solid accomplishments rather than just more partisan rhetoric and anger.
- Support migrant shelters on both sides of the border and take advantage of the goodwill of the many volunteers there. With the Biden administration being forced to continue the Remain in Mexico program and push migrants seeking asylum back into dangerous border towns like Juárez, these shelters will not only be needed, but they will provide an example of the humane treatment of migrants.
- Accelerate asylum hearings for those being forced to wait in Mexico under the Remain in Mexico program. For example, we regularly take food and clothing to the Respettrans migrant shelter near the border bridge in Juárez, and many of the migrants have been stuck there for months.
- Address the myth that migrants are a major source of the drug trade as well as violence. This is an argument pushed by those who are opposed to immigration, and it must be defused. How? By better utilizing our ports of entry. For example, millions have been spent to upgrade the ports at Palomas and Santa Teresa on New Mexico’s border, where I cross several times a month, and cars coming north to enter the United States are always checked.
Why, however, don’t the Border Patrol agents there also conduct random spot checks for weapons being smuggled south into Mexico? The thousands of weapons smuggled illegally from the United States into Mexico are a major source of the violence there.
And what happened to the legislation sponsored by former New Mexico Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small to develop better technology to detect drugs being moved north through those ports? All studies show that about 90 percent of all illegal drugs come into the U.S. via these ports of entry, not via migrants. Let’s see New Mexico’s congressional delegation get on these issues, given the importance of our two major border crossings.
- Ease some of the pressure to cross the border illegally by expanding the guest-worker program so more foreign workers will be able to go back and forth legally as their seasonal work requires. American farmers like New Mexico’s chile growers, construction companies, restaurants and other businesses desperately need these workers. Since the minimum wage per day in Mexico is only about $9 — only a little more than half the hourly minimum wage in most parts of the U.S. — the economic pressure to find work in the U.S. is immense. Give these workers the freedom to move back and forth legally and thus reduce the pressure to enter our country illegally.
Since most of these American businesses are Republican-owned, this is an issue that should appeal to Republican legislators.
- Create a cross-border health program, one that would initially deal with COVID-19 and the need for an accelerated vaccination program on the Mexican side, keeping in mind that Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador continues to be a COVID-19-skeptic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just added Mexico to its list of countries to avoid because of COVID-19, which is devastating for the border areas where there is so much cross-border commerce and movement of people. If a binational COVID-19 initiative could be successful, this could be expanded to other health issues. There are many doctors in cities like El Paso who would provide free care in specialized cases, but they are not going to cross the border to do it.
Time is short. We’re about to plunge into what will surely be a brutal and unproductive election cycle. Let’s at least try to take some small steps on these border issues.
