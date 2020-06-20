In the midst of the anger and pain that so many Americans are experiencing right now, millions have found comfort and satisfaction in the removal of Confederate monuments from public places. The eradication of these monuments to white supremacy is cause for celebration. Recently, the movement has spread to statues of Christopher Columbus, and this, too, is laudable and long overdue.
In this spirit, I want to ask the citizens of New Mexico to consider other memorials to white supremacy and genocide that we maintain in our own state in the form of street names, wilderness areas, statues and more. One example, the spectacular Carson National Forest, is, of course, named after legendary Kit Carson. Carson’s defenders cite his softening toward Native Americans later in life, but that was after decades of extreme violence against them.
Starting at the age of 19, Carson was attacking Blackfoot villages in Montana: “to shoot them whenever he could was a mountain man’s instinct and duty.” Decades — and numerous violent campaigns — later, Carson utilized scorched-earth tactics to drive the Navajo people to surrender, and ultimately the Long Walk to the Bosque Redondo, certainly a low point in American history. An obelisk honoring Carson (“He led the way”) sits outside the Santa Fe federal courthouse.
Santa Fe’s Sheridan Street is named after Gen. Philip Sheridan, who, in addition to directly attacking the Cheyenne, Kiowa and Comanche, promoted the extinction of bison as a way to drive starving Plains Indian tribes into reservations: “Let them kill, skin and sell until the buffalo is exterminated.” Four million bison were slaughtered.
Sheridan made war on indigenous communities for more than 20 years and is probably best known for saying, “The only good Indians I ever saw were dead” (later paraphrased to “the only good Indian is a dead Indian”). Does Santa Fe really want a downtown street named after such a deliberately murderous individual?
His infamous colleague, George Custer, has taken the fall for an army’s worth of career military Civil War veterans sent West after the war to “win it” by making a whole new war and using the same total-war tactics on Native civilians that had been so successfully employed on the Confederacy.
At the heart of the Santa Fe Plaza stands another obelisk, this one honoring, along with Civil War battles, “THE HEROES WHO HAVE FALLEN IN THE VARIOUS BATTLES WITH [SAVAGE] INDIANS.” Although “SAVAGE” was chipped out in 1974, it was the work of a fed-up individual, not a contrite New Mexico government. The rest of the message remains intact.
For years, Indigenous New Mexicans have protested against celebrations of Spanish conquistadors and the Entrada marking the return of settlers led by Don Diego de Vargas after the Pueblo Revolt. These protests have forced New Mexico to acknowledge the violent and repressive acts of its Spanish founding fathers, even if most memorials to them remain. It’s time we also acknowledge the atrocities committed by Anglo-American “Indian killers” like Carson, Sheridan, Gen. William Sherman and, of course, Andrew Jackson.
From its inception, America used ideas of white supremacy to unite European settlers, regardless of sect or socio-economic status, in the divinely mandated effort to cleanse the continent of its Indigenous population and replace it with the European one for whom it was somehow biblically intended. Africans were stolen and enslaved to make sure the precariously founded colonial experiment, propelled by the seemingly universally accepted concept of Manifest Destiny, could not only survive but swell into the military industrial complex our nation always fully intended to be. But now our knowledge is growing and our values are changing. So down with all monuments to violence and oppression.
