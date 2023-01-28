I’m that mom. I’m the sports mom who’s up early on weekend mornings, coffee in hand and hair unbrushed to get my player to their game. The thing is, I never thought I would be that mom. I thought my son would participate in a wide variety of activities and whatever sport was in season would be just one of a menagerie. Then he put on hockey skates, and we are forever changed.
To talk about my family is to understand that we don’t fit the “typical” hockey family model, or any model, really. I am a single mom on a teacher’s budget. My son’s dad has been in and out of his life for the past two years and is currently incarcerated. Before he abruptly went away, they played endless hours of baseball together.
Amid an 8-year-old grieving the loss of his once-healthy relationship with his dad, I knew we had to find him something to do to engage with his community. He wouldn’t play anything they used to experience together. I found an ad online for hockey registration with a discount code and an offer to shop an old gear locker before committing to the sport. Yup, the fact that I got 20% off registration is what originally brought us to the ice.
That day, he put on the skates and I fought with the laces. That day, he went out and fell about a million times but kept getting back up. That day, we learned that a “tripod” is the kid that only stays up because their stick stays on the ice holding them there. But, we persevered. I encouraged him to keep trying with gentle reminders that this was the only sport he was willing to try after the memories of his dad and other sports were too much. He encouraged me to join in the hockey community and hang out with the other moms by asking me to stay and watch him during every practice.
Now, he’s on the ice almost every day and I’m on the board of our hockey organization. Honestly, the list of character traits and values he is learning continues to impress — the grit and determination, the teamwork and sportsmanship, the empathy and passion. For a child in the midst of a very challenging situation, hockey has provided a safe space and a healthy outlet to continue to grow and learn.
We are but one of many hockey stories. Ours may have personal grief attached to it, but I know the skills and development are universal for players on the ice. To take away the ice, even for part of the time, would be to take away the opportunities for children like mine to thrive and explore a new way of presenting themselves. The community and the early weekend mornings are but a small part of the joy that is hockey to my family and to many families in New Mexico. See it for yourself at the next game!
Emily Mendez is a hockey mom, a teacher and board member of Taos Youth Hockey. New Mexico has always been home for her and her son.