I’m that mom. I’m the sports mom who’s up early on weekend mornings, coffee in hand and hair unbrushed to get my player to their game. The thing is, I never thought I would be that mom. I thought my son would participate in a wide variety of activities and whatever sport was in season would be just one of a menagerie. Then he put on hockey skates, and we are forever changed.

To talk about my family is to understand that we don’t fit the “typical” hockey family model, or any model, really. I am a single mom on a teacher’s budget. My son’s dad has been in and out of his life for the past two years and is currently incarcerated. Before he abruptly went away, they played endless hours of baseball together.

Amid an 8-year-old grieving the loss of his once-healthy relationship with his dad, I knew we had to find him something to do to engage with his community. He wouldn’t play anything they used to experience together. I found an ad online for hockey registration with a discount code and an offer to shop an old gear locker before committing to the sport. Yup, the fact that I got 20% off registration is what originally brought us to the ice.

Emily Mendez is a hockey mom, a teacher and board member of Taos Youth Hockey. New Mexico has always been home for her and her son.

