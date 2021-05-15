Based on data from the 2017-19 Community Needs Health Assessment, 54 percent of surveyed Santa Fe County adults were obese or overweight. Then the pandemic hit. And, living like there was no tomorrow, I packed on some weight. Maybe you did, too?
The problem is that obesity is associated with a higher risk of many chronic diseases, like arthritis, heart disease, strokes and diabetes. So really, as we emerge from the pandemic, we owe it to ourselves to get moving. You don’t have to join a gym or buy a bunch of exercise equipment. You can simply walk.
Walking helps you lose weight, lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. It lubricates your joints and gets your circulation going. Plus, there are many studies showing the benefits of being outdoors in nature. Nature speeds healing, calms you down and eases depression and is a powerful, inexpensive health intervention that can improve public health.
The members of the Santa Fe Walking Collaborative, convened by the Santa Fe Conservation Trust, want to invite you to take a walk with us in nature. Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Santa Fe Southside Branch Library, we will kick off our Vámonos: Santa Fe Walks program.
Vámonos is a series of 24 free, hourlong walks over a six-month period from May through October. The walks start after work, last about an hour, and will introduce you to some of Santa Fe’s 30 miles of paved, ADA-accessible trails.
We started Vámonos to make access to nature more equitable and inclusive in our town. Lots of people don’t like to walk alone. Many don’t know where the trails are and don’t want to walk on busy streets. Our elders, many of whom use walkers or wheelchairs, don’t have as many opportunities to get outside.
People living on the south side of town don’t know about the trail system on the north and east sides of town, and vice versa: Not a lot of us have walked the wonderful Arroyo Chamiso trail on the city’s south side. So now is your chance to get some fresh air, explore Santa Fe’s trails and meet your community.
In addition to our after work walks, Vámonos also is offering five free Saturday-morning hikes. The Saturday hikes usually last around two hours and will introduce you to many of our dirt trails around town, from the county rail trail, to La Tierra Trails. Bring your kids on a scavenger hunt on the Arroyo Hondo Open Space trails, and hike to a view on the Dale Ball North trails.
Have you wanted to get outside but weren’t quite sure where to go? Vámonos will show you where to go, and you’ll meet some nice people along the way. We hope you’ll join the 800 walkers who have participated in the free Vámonos walks since they started in 2018. You can get the schedule at sfct.org/vamonos.
