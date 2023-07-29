I read in TheNew Mexican about how Billie Marie Hill’s landlord arbitrarily wanted to raise her rent by $183 (“Weeding out seniors?” July 25). I agree with her that elders and tenants with vouchers often are squeezed out or have their housing needs ignored. Luckily, she had an advocate in Civic Housing, and the rent increase was withdrawn — although her housing stability is an issue now due to the month-to-month lease.
Most lower-income Santa Fe renters aren’t so lucky — I’ve known folks stuck on Section 8 and public housing waiting lists for years. Lower-income Santa Feans often pay 50% or more of their monthly income for rent and have no recourse when an unreasonable rent increase lands at their door. They either borrow money, get a second or third job, bring in roommates (without any extra room) and/or start couch surfing, sleeping in the car or a motel every so often. In other words, rent increases can be the beginning of experiencing homelessness.
Santa Fe needs a strong tenant bill of rights to protect renters from arbitrary rent increases, evictions, inappropriate leases and extra charges. We also need more affordable rental housing.
In the meantime, I am excited by the proposal to support our Affordable Housing Trust Fund through the 3% excise tax on the sale of million-dollar-plus homes.
The trust fund is used to help more than 1,000 Santa Feans every year to prevent foreclosure or eviction. It helps with housing deposits and builds low-income and affordable housing — contrary to Paul Gessing’s claims (“Misguided policy,” Letters to the Editor, July 22). This tax would provide a permanent source to fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, estimated at $4.5 million annually.
The tax is only paid by the purchaser on the portion of the house’s cost over $1 million. It will not chase away potential homebuyers. Several luxury homebuyers at a recent City Council meeting stated they’d gladly have paid the tax for the goal of helping with more affordable housing.
As one who’s worked with many families in the midst of evictions and other housing instability due to our town’s gross inequity and the lack of a high enough wage to match rising rents, I’m glad the wealthy homebuyers might have a chance to offset their effect on the economy.
Santa Fe Public Schools’ Adelante, where I worked for 17 years, used the trust fund as one resource for hundreds of children whose families otherwise would have fallen off the edge of housing instability into homelessness. When every dollar counts and the car breaks down or your family’s breadwinner gets sick, then rent and utilities are sometimes sacrificed for more immediate needs, like medicine or car repairs.
Working-class people almost always pay more than their fair share of housing costs, and I applaud City Councilors Renee Villarreal and Jamie Cassutt for giving us an opportunity to do something concrete about it. Please tell your city councilor to vote for this proposal on Aug. 9 and then help to ensure the voters of Santa Fe pass it on the ballot in November. It’s a small but significant step to bring a little more equity to our city.
Gaile Herling co-founded and coordinated the Adelante Program for 17 years. She’s lived mostly in Santa Fe since 1976.