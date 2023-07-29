I read in The New Mexican about how Billie Marie Hill’s landlord arbitrarily wanted to raise her rent by $183 (“Weeding out seniors?” July 25). I agree with her that elders and tenants with vouchers often are squeezed out or have their housing needs ignored. Luckily, she had an advocate in Civic Housing, and the rent increase was withdrawn — although her housing stability is an issue now due to the month-to-month lease.

Most lower-income Santa Fe renters aren’t so lucky — I’ve known folks stuck on Section 8 and public housing waiting lists for years. Lower-income Santa Feans often pay 50% or more of their monthly income for rent and have no recourse when an unreasonable rent increase lands at their door. They either borrow money, get a second or third job, bring in roommates (without any extra room) and/or start couch surfing, sleeping in the car or a motel every so often. In other words, rent increases can be the beginning of experiencing homelessness.

Santa Fe needs a strong tenant bill of rights to protect renters from arbitrary rent increases, evictions, inappropriate leases and extra charges. We also need more affordable rental housing.

Gaile Herling co-founded and coordinated the Adelante Program for 17 years. She’s lived mostly in Santa Fe since 1976.

