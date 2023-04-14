The global energy market has tipped definitively toward sustainable energy. That’s good news for all of us — if we can get off the dime quickly enough to avoid being left behind.

As much as oil and gas have been essential to the New Mexico economy, the hard reality is that dependence on a single nonrenewable source is not sustainable. That’s why it’s just good common sense to take the record-high windfall from oil and gas revenues and invest in new and more sustainable technology. In addition, as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I am happy to report we budgeted millions of dollars in the 2023 legislative session for renewable energy development, advanced energy technology projects, energy transition assistance, and to develop and implement actions related to climate change.

These investments are necessary to protect our environment and continue to strengthen New Mexico’s economy for generations to come.

Sen. George Muñoz chairs the of Senate Finance Committee, representing District 4 (Cibola, McKinley and San Juan counties).

Recommended for you