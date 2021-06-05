Over the last few years, many of us, as individual members of the community and within our households, have worked toward reducing our negative impact on the health of the planet by recycling, conserving water and reducing our consumption of energy. Though these are necessary and laudable efforts, it is now time – past time — for each of us to take these concerns and practices to the workplace where they can have an even larger impact.
I’ve been serious about sustainability for a long time. Six years ago, my family built a passive solar home, and we’ve been composting, recycling and reusing items for much longer than that. But it wasn’t until August 2019 that I had my aha! moment about sustainability at the hospital.
As I sat in the emergency department, frustratingly trying to print a double-sided document, I realized recycling at home wasn’t enough. Providing health care to individuals at the expense of the planet was incongruous. These priorities should align.
Health care is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries in the world, employing more than 20 million people in the U.S. alone. In the U.S., hospitals account for a staggering 10 percent of all greenhouse gas production and an enormous amount of waste: approximately 24 pounds per hospitalized patient per day. It’s easy to see how ensuring this industry does its part to conserve and protect natural resources would have a tremendous positive impact on the environment.
At Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, I began by organizing a “Green Team” composed of myself, data specialist Jill Etre, registered nurse Emily Brooks and a number of other associates from both clinical and nonclinical departments. My initial fear was that I would be laughed out of every office in the hospital.
Instead, I found not only was there a lot of interest in making the hospital a more sustainable operation, but that many measures were already in place and that multiple departments had projects underway. Our job as the Green Team has been be to help organize this movement and align our focus.
In October 2019, Christus St. Vincent became a member of Practice Greenhealth, a nationwide membership and networking organization for sustainable health care. The network consists of hundreds of hospitals, health systems and other organizations that are dedicated to advancing sustainable operations and transforming health care.
From efforts to increase recycling and equipment reprocessing to investing in a hospital-wide strategic energy plan, we are on a path to significantly reducing its carbon footprint. Our big picture goal is to develop a culture of sustainability that permeates not only the hospital but reaches out into the community — as I am doing now, with you.
A major incentive for any workplace to adopt this culture is the business argument for sustainability: Saving the planet saves money, as it is inherently about efficiency, reducing waste and building resiliency into your operations. For Christus St. Vincent, improving the lives of the communities we serve and stewardship of resources are also woven into our mission and core values. Our goals are aligned: Healthy people, healthy planet, efficiency in business.
We may have a lot of work to do toward our goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, but we are making real progress. In 2020, Christus St. Vincent was awarded Project Greenhealth’s “Partner for Change Award,” recognizing superior performance in environmental sustainability alongside the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic — Phoenix and other prominent U.S. health systems.
It is incredibly rewarding to make positive changes that will benefit generations to come, and we encourage other businesses and organizations in our community to get started as well. As the saying goes, “The best time to plant a tree was 10 years ago, but today works, too.” I hope you will join Christus St. Vincent in this movement to protect the health of our planet — at home, at work and everywhere.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.