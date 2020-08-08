Speculation about Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick has blanketed the political landscape like summer wildflowers in the Rockies. Never has the selection of a presidential running mate held such significance and been regarded with as much speculation. While all the potential choices — all women — are excellent, only one appears to be the perfect fit for Biden right now, and that is Susan Rice.
Here is the case for Rice. If Biden were to be elected this fall, he would be facing unprecedented challenges at home: a ravaging pandemic, an economic meltdown, racial strife that hasn’t been witnessed since the 1960s and a terribly divided populace — not to mention the chronic issues of income inequality, health care and crumbling infrastructure.
This adds up to one simple fact: Biden needs to stay home. He has urgent issues confronting him here now, and he can’t travel to Germany or France or Saudi Arabia on Amtrak. Biden’s greatest strengths, in addition to his political experience and his ability to work across the aisle, are his compassion and empathy — and America surely needs a hefty dose of those right now.
Enter Susan Rice. Nobody on his long or short list would be as ready as Rice on day one to fly abroad and embark on the arduous process of trying to rebuild our image on the world stage while restoring our old alliances. Her experience with foreign leaders would be indispensable. She has the poise, the intelligence and the energy to carry out these duties with America’s best interests at heart. Biden has also already worked with Rice and, according to reports, has an excellent professional relationship with her. Most of all, Rice seems to possess the competence and essential gravitas needed to assume the presidency, should that scenario tragically come to pass.
The negative points one hears regarding Susan Rice are twofold. The first point is that she’s never run for elected office and therefore has never run a campaign. While that is true, it is also true that we are in the middle of an extraordinary set of circumstances these days, and Rice would not really be forced to run a traditional campaign. There will be no rallies and no town halls. She would more than likely be doing a fair amount of campaigning from home, become a fixture on various TV networks and perhaps do a few relatively small gatherings, but nothing like the grind of crisscrossing the country that is typically associated with conventional campaigning.
There are some who would make the case that the second weakness Rice has is her association with the Benghazi issue. It’s true that Rice was, at best, put in an uncomfortable position in that regard, but I would submit as a counterargument that anyone who feels Benghazi is a problem for her would almost assuredly not be voting for Biden in the first place — plain and simple.
Biden has a whole host of factors to consider before making his final, critical choice. Samuel Taylor Coleridge once said: “No man does anything from a single motive.” Yet, when all is said and done, it seems obvious that Rice is a known and extremely capable woman — who would fit in perfectly with Biden’s need to stay here in America and begin the thorny task of trying to heal a horrendously polarized country.
