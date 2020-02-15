President Bill Clinton shocked the national security community when he nominated a young, black and pregnant woman to be assistant secretary of state for Africa in 1997. When the Republican Senate confirmed Susan Rice, women across our nation gained a significant victory.
In the following years, Ambassador Rice became our ambassador to the United Nations and then President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, one of our country’s top posts. Above all else, her rise confirmed that representing our government should not be determined by age, race or gender.
Still, Susan’s dream job — to become secretary of state — was thwarted by her political enemies; they unscrupulously used her description of the mob attacks on the American compounds in Benghazi, Libya, to claim inappropriate absolution of the Obama administration for the death of Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens. In fact, she, reflecting the weight of her post, simply followed talking points provided by CIA.
On March 5 — just three days before International Women’s Day — Susan will describe her incredible journey — in her own words — as the keynote speaker at the Santa Fe Council on International Relations’ annual gala. Her new book, Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For, doesn’t hold back, not about Benghazi or the impact of an “America first” agenda on our nation.
Susan will engage, inspire and warn; she never pulls her punches, and her elbows are sharp.
As Susan’s former deputy and a Council on International Relations board member, I will moderate the discussion focusing on the perilous state of our nation, its deep divisions of class, ethnicity and wealth, and the threat posed to the international order by the Trump administration’s denigration of our alliances. We will review Susan’s lifelong commitment to democracy and human rights in Rwanda, Sudan, Syria and China, which increasingly are being replaced by transactional politics with the entrenchment of authoritarian leaders from Russia to Saudi Arabia and China to the Philippines.
In a world where the guardrails have been removed, Susan will describe the existential threats to our country and the world of climate change, pandemics and weapons of mass destruction.
More than ever, we need to hear voices like Susan’s, to learn, to celebrate and to remember who we are. She reminds us of Martin Luther King Jr.’s amazing words: “The arc of the moral universe is long but bends toward justice.” She believes in our nation and in our world, and in the great strides we have made in eradicating poverty and expanding education and opportunity to all. Still, she reminds us that those gains are neither immutable nor immune from erosion. I, for one, am very much looking forward to this exceptional moment of listening to President Obama’s top aide and confidant.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.