My sons, wife and I have the coronavirus delta variant in Las Vegas, N.M.
My 18-year-old son and I tested positive for the variant first. Then my 10-year-old son and then my wife.
I know how to acquire vaccinations and the best health care in the region, unlike some residents in rural areas. Equally important, I know the importance of testing and quarantining to reduce exposure to others and the fundamentals of contact tracing to avert community spread.
As for my family and I, we had short courses of mild, cold-like symptoms. We are all eager to resume our public lives after isolation — a college student, public school students, a medical director and a teacher.
I am writing this because as a medical professional who reviews the data on COVID-19 every day, I know we may see large spikes in infections. We may see more children exposed, and while a small percentage may have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization, we don’t want any child to endure that if infection is preventable. We know a percentage of those without vaccinations may indeed require hospitals, ICUs and home health care for long-haulers. There will be more fatalities if we are not prudent and active with local prevention measures.
There is good news if we mobilize today. I also am the co-founder of 100% San Miguel, a county-based coalition, a program of New Mexico State University, that brings together local leaders of the 10 surviving and thriving services that include health care — which couldn’t be more needed in this pandemic coupled with economic disruption. Here’s what we are doing and what I recommend all county stakeholders do. We are guided by the book 100% Community: Ensuring 10 Vital Services for Surviving and Thriving, free to download to guide all counties.
My recommendations:
- Create a 100% New Mexico county coalition to strengthen services. Create a coalition of leaders in the service areas of medical care, behavioral health care, food security, housing security, transportation, child care, schools and job training. These services are always needed and will be vital to all families if the delta variant grows.
- Have the coalition’s medical action team focus on capacity. We need to make sure all health care providers and their infrastructure are strengthened, sharing vital information on capacity to meet need.
- Engage city and county elected leaders. All local leadership requires the most up-to-date information on the pandemic and how it might impact residents of all ages. The initiative’s leadership team can do this.
- Use the initiative’s community schools action team to engage with the school superintendent’s office. The entire school community needs to be briefed often, giving members as much data as we can to help them make informed decisions about their health.
- Initiative leaders must connect with the business community, strengthening public-private sector partnership and solutions. We may have a way to follow public health guidelines and keep our economic disruptions to a minimum by engaging the chamber of commerce and all business leaders.
With our local 100% San Miguel initiative, we are privileged to have working relationships with the state’s experts in public health and epidemiology, which informs our perspective, activism and sense of urgency. I know we can come together as we face a potentially tough fall and winter. If we unite in the purpose of protecting our young and vulnerable with local policies, programs and agency protocols required to keep us safe from the delta variant in each county, we stand the best chance for 100 percent of our children and families to thrive.
