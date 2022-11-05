This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Haaland v. Brackeen, a case brought by three states and individual prospective non-Indian adoptive parents.

It challenges the constitutionality and provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA, enacted in 1978 to ensure tribal authority over the adoption of Indigenous children. ICWA addressed the then-common removal of Indian children from their homes and placement with non-Native families, a practice so widespread and disproportionate to similar actions among non-Native children that it showed grave lack of understanding of tribal cultures and the vital role of Native extended families. This caused a serious threat to tribal survival.

Brackeen contains a radical attack on the entire body of federal Indian law. It argues the federal concept of “Indian” is based on a racial classification that violates the equal protection of the 14th Amendment. This contradicts the history of tribal sovereignty in federal courts, which have consistently held that “federal legislation with respect to Indian tribes … is not based on impermissible racial classifications” (U.S. v. Antelope, 430 U.S. 641, 1977). It is a political classification based on membership in a federally recognized tribe.

The writers are Kitty Miller, Esq., racial justice team, and Anna Lawson, immigration justice team, First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. Miller is an attorney actively involved in racial justice issues, and Lawson is a national award-winning journalist who has retired home to New Mexico, where she grew up burdened with two high school teachers as parents. Both reside in Albuquerque.

Popular in the Community