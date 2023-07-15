Make no mistake. The majority decisions of the Supreme Court’s last two terms do not articulate obvious and inerrant truths, nor were they constitutionally inevitable. They are the outcome of a 50-year Republican initiative to take over the Supreme Court and reverse congressional and presidential policies that have favored the poor and working classes; protected women and minorities; enabled governmental regulation of commerce, public health and the environment; controlled gun ownership; and protected against religious bullying.
No, these decisions were foreordained by the very explicit political agenda of the new conservative six-justice majority, who were vetted by the Federalist Society and supported by conservative Republicans with the precise intention of reversing progressive policies.
The frequently articulated “originalist” judicial philosophy embedded in many of these decisions contends that the Constitution must be interpreted according to the 18th century meaning of its words, and that the only acceptable way to vary the original intent is by constitutional amendment.
Of course, constitutional amendment as a means of altering such anomalies as the Electoral College; the Senate’s structure that advantages rural, low-population states; lifetime tenure for federal judges; and the recent assertion in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. Harvard that the 14th Amendment is and always has been “color blind,” is utterly unrealistic.
Even if a two-thirds majority of both the House and Senate proposes an amendment, three-fourths of the states must approve it to be adopted. And given the current dysfunction of congressional politics, such policy rectification of wrongful Supreme Court decisions as may be within the prerogative of the Congress, such as altering Supreme Court jurisdiction or its rules for accepting certiorari cases, is equally problematic. This means “originalist” theory, as currently in vogue at the court, and the excessively reactionary political agenda of its six conservatives, will continue to hamstring our country until a critical number of the six is replaced, or they are overridden by an expanded court.
It’s important to understand that there is nothing in the Constitution that elevates “originalist” judicial philosophy over any alternative approach. Indeed, there is plenty of evidence that the founders were fully aware that ambiguities in the Constitution would enable changing interpretations over the long term. The court’s early decisions (see Marbury v. Madison), reflect a highly pragmatic vision of the document’s meaning. Embracing originalism is a choice the conservative majority has made to further its political agenda.
Given that amendments are unrealistic but life must go on, originalism (with its reliance on interpretations 250 years old) must become an anachronism. A pragmatic court, with new or additional justices, must interpret the Constitution in accordance with its present-day meaning, in light of contemporary circumstances, including public opinion, and the likely consequences of its decisions. Progressive Americans must recognize they have no alternative but to mirror the decades-long initiative of conservatives to capture the court.
The first essential step must be to campaign aggressively against the existing court majority, its execrable recent decisions and its shocking lack of ethical standards. Once effective Democratic control of the presidency and both houses of Congress is achieved in 2024, a full-court press must be launched to drive Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito off the court (as Nixon did to Abe Fortas in 1969) and, failing that, to expand the court legislatively to 13. It’s time to return the Supreme Court to its primary function of resolving cases and controversies, and leave policymaking to the other branches of government.
Gordon Davis is a retired lawyer living in Santa Fe.