Make no mistake. The majority decisions of the Supreme Court’s last two terms do not articulate obvious and inerrant truths, nor were they constitutionally inevitable. They are the outcome of a 50-year Republican initiative to take over the Supreme Court and reverse congressional and presidential policies that have favored the poor and working classes; protected women and minorities; enabled governmental regulation of commerce, public health and the environment; controlled gun ownership; and protected against religious bullying.

No, these decisions were foreordained by the very explicit political agenda of the new conservative six-justice majority, who were vetted by the Federalist Society and supported by conservative Republicans with the precise intention of reversing progressive policies.

The frequently articulated “originalist” judicial philosophy embedded in many of these decisions contends that the Constitution must be interpreted according to the 18th century meaning of its words, and that the only acceptable way to vary the original intent is by constitutional amendment.

Gordon Davis is a retired lawyer living in Santa Fe.

