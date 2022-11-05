Many different types of water governance structures exist around the world. Traditionally, these started with common traditions and cultural beliefs surrounding water. As we became agriculturally based societies and had better food, populations increased; governance schemes followed suit. When conflicts arose around the uses of water, the need for resolution occurred. I look at this as a bottom-up approach to water management/governance.
In New Mexico, we have fared well in the prior appropriation doctrine as we implement it, in our own way. In the coming years, things are going to change with climate change, the warming of our waters and increasing demands on our precious resources of water. Watershed resiliency to withstand the ups and downs of the hydrological cycles coming our way is in dire need of our attention. How are our policies, laws and regulations working to create watershed resiliency?
With the water framework directive in Europe, there have been changes in the governance of water. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. EU directives have supplanted national laws regulating water. EU members have to shape their water policies in accordance with EU regulations.
Greece, Portugal and Spain have struggled with implimenting the EU directives; stiff fines have been issued to ensure compliance. I am interested in how Spain fares with its water directives; it is close to a cultural society as found in New Mexico. Spain has been issued penalties for not complying with the EU directives: the wastewater directive, the nitrates directive and for taking too much water out of wetlands. All of these concerns are valid, and a tremendous amount of resources from truly devoted water folk have gone into these matters. But are fines helping the implementation of the water framework directive in Spain? This is more of a top-down approach to water management/governance.
Good governance of water needs to have three basic things: public participation, accountability and transparency.
In New Mexico, we have some really excellent water folks who are on the ground, monitoring and working with watersheds. They include mayordomos working for acequias; water masters administering the waters rights of the prior appropriation doctrine; mutual domestic water user associations making sure rural areas are getting the water they need; watershed districts within the Soil and Water Conservation Districts that provide conservation of water or of water usage.
Many other people are devoting their careers to the good governance and overall management of water in the state of New Mexico. The bottom-up approach for information these folks can provide is invaluable to watershed resiliency.
It will be very interesting to see how the next 10, 20, 50, up to 100 years (and beyond) will look like for the waters of New Mexico.
Brigette Buynak has devoted her legal career to water issues. In 2002, she graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law. In 2017, she received an LLM from the University of Dundee’s center for water law, policy and sciences with auspices to UNESCO. She lives in Santa Fe