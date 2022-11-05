Many different types of water governance structures exist around the world. Traditionally, these started with common traditions and cultural beliefs surrounding water. As we became agriculturally based societies and had better food, populations increased; governance schemes followed suit. When conflicts arose around the uses of water, the need for resolution occurred. I look at this as a bottom-up approach to water management/governance.

In New Mexico, we have fared well in the prior appropriation doctrine as we implement it, in our own way. In the coming years, things are going to change with climate change, the warming of our waters and increasing demands on our precious resources of water. Watershed resiliency to withstand the ups and downs of the hydrological cycles coming our way is in dire need of our attention. How are our policies, laws and regulations working to create watershed resiliency?

With the water framework directive in Europe, there have been changes in the governance of water. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. EU directives have supplanted national laws regulating water. EU members have to shape their water policies in accordance with EU regulations.

Brigette Buynak has devoted her legal career to water issues. In 2002, she graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law. In 2017, she received an LLM from the University of Dundee’s center for water law, policy and sciences with auspices to UNESCO. She lives in Santa Fe

